Total CBRS RAN Investments to Approach $1.5 B to $2.0 B According to Dell'Oro Group

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a newly published forecast report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, the overall CBRS market sentiment is improving as commercial deployments are accelerating rapidly with cumulative investments projected to approach $1.5 B to $2.0 B over the forecast period (2019 to 2024).

"Taking into consideration the overall market opportunity, the likelihood various CBRS markets can move beyond the early adopter phase, and the state of the market with CBRS RAN accounting for 1 percent to 3 percent of the overall North American RAN market in 1Q 2020, we have adjusted the cumulative 2019 to 2024 CBRS RAN forecast upward," said Stefan Pongratz, Vice President and analyst with the Dell'Oro Group. "The upward adjustment reflects a more favorable outlook for outdoor carrier deployments, underpinning projections that mid-band small cells will play an important role even as the operators are ramping up their Massive MIMO macro investments," continued Pongratz.

Other highlights from the CBRS RAN July 2020 5-Year Forecast Report:

Enterprise CBRS RAN projections have been adjusted downward, partly due to COVID-19.

Total shipment volumes have been revised downward, reflecting a more upbeat outlook with the outdoor CBRS opportunity.

Carrier driven mobile broadband capacity augmentation and FWA are expected to dominate initially while the enterprise share is expected to improve in the outer part of the forecast period.

The upside for MSOs to support MVNO offload is expected to be muted.

About the Report

Dell'Oro Group's Advanced Research: Citizen Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) Report offers an overview of the CBRS LTE and 5G NR potential with a 5-year forecast for the CBRS RAN market by technology, location, and market along with an analysis about the vendor landscape. For more information about the report, please contact us at [email protected].

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

