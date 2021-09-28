Total Clinical Trial Management Announces the Launch of Total Diversity

DALLAS, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Clinical Trial Management (TCTM), a woman-owned full-service CRO, has recently announced a new brand and new focus – TOTAL Diversity. TCTM led by CEO, Dr. Diana Foster, Ph.D. has a long-standing history of educating, recruiting, and enrolling diverse populations into clinical trials.

TOTAL Diversity's core business will remain as a full-service CRO providing on-time, high-quality clinical management services for our clients. The short-term goals of the company are to develop a series of new business divisions within TOTAL Diversity, which include a Training Institute, Institutional Review Board, recruitment and retention services, and an expanded site network, all with a specialized focus in diversity.

"When TCTM began providing diversity services several years ago, I never anticipated the level of demand we are currently facing from our partners in the industry. To scale to the level needed to meet that demand, we have quickly executed on a strong leadership team to rapidly advance change in the industry," states Foster.

TOTAL Diversity Clinical Trial Management is a full-service Contract Research Organization with an integrated focus on support services highlighting diversity and inclusion in clinical trials. Service offerings directed at diversity include consulting, feasibility assessment for sites, training programs, patient recruitment and retention services, and more. Our growing network of sites includes experienced diversity-oriented researchers as well as those who have access to diverse populations.

