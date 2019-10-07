Total Comfort Group Opens New Office in Concord, Ohio

CONCORD, Ohio, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Comfort Group announces the opening of a new Midwest office location at 7757 Auburn Road, #23, Concord, OH 44077. The move-in date is set for Oct. 15, 2019. The new office will serve as the headquarters for the Midwest region and is the second office for the company, following Eatontown, NJ.

Providing national coverage is a top priority for Total Comfort Group, but the company also realizes the importance of having a local presence in their respective regions. Having close proximity to customers offers faster response times, guaranteed on-schedule completions and fully customizable services. To date, the company has 19 self-performing states, with Ohio being one of the latest additions.

This is an exciting time for Total Comfort Group. Due to our continued growth within the region, it only made sense to cement our commitment further by making Ohio a hub for our continued expansion. The new facility will ensure for the long term that we can continue to exceed the needs of our clients. While creating high-quality jobs and opportunities for the communities we work and live in.

Total Comfort Group's presence in the Midwest market will allow them to better understand the local communities. All electrical, HVAC/R, plumbing and lighting projects are performed by highly certified and trained technicians who meet the qualifications in each state. All work is also guaranteed to be compliant with state and federal regulations.

For Midwestern retailers and corporations that do happen to experience an issue with electrical, plumbing or HVAC/R, Total Comfort Group now has the available resources to deliver fast and immediate service. With an expanding physical presence in Ohio, and a Texas location in the works, the company looks forward to expanding its presence in additional markets.

Total Comfort Group is the nation's top-performing HVAC, refrigeration, electrical, lighting, technology solutions, and project management services to national retailers and commercial multi-site properties in the U.S. The Total Comfort Group attributes its success to its team members and their commitment to customer service, which is available 24/7.

