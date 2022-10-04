'Total Economic Impact' Study Concludes That XM Cyber Delivered 394% Return On Investment

Attack Path Management Significantly Reduces Risk of Fines and Remediation Expenditures, Reduces Pen Testing and Labor Costs

HERZLIYA, Israel, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XM Cyber , leader in hybrid cloud security, today released the results of a commissioned Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study conducted by Forrester Consulting that concluded XM Cyber realized a 394% ROI ($11.6M net present value) for customers over a three-year period. The company's Attack Path Management solution was found to reduce the costs of remediation, fines, labor and pen testing, as well as fostering a better relationship between IT ops and cybersecurity teams and decreasing the risk of working with third parties.

XM Cyber's solution maps an organization's on-prem and cloud environments to identify attack paths that bad actors can exploit to access and compromise critical business assets. In other words, Attack Path Management doesn't just detect individual vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, identity exposures and other cybersecurity weaknesses. It also identifies all the ways that hackers can use attack techniques to create a path through the network and ultimately reach critical business assets. Armed with this data, security teams can focus on remediating high-priority risks before an attack can take place.

To better understand the benefits, costs, and risks associated with this investment, Forrester interviewed four XM Cyber clients, aggregated the interviewees' experiences and combined the results into a single composite organization with 15,000 devices and a mature security operations center (SOC).

The study found that XM Cyber customers benefit from:

Avoiding $12.4M in remediation costs, fines, customer costs, revenue lost, and brand rebuilding over three years.

in remediation costs, fines, customer costs, revenue lost, and brand rebuilding over three years. Reducing penetration testing costs by $1.4 million over three years.

over three years. Reducing $.7M labor cost for patching and remediation activities over three years.

"Too many organizations waste time and manpower remediating individual vulnerabilities and assets detected during infrequent pen testing, which is expensive and disruptive," said Noam Erez, co-founder and CEO, XM Cyber. "XM Cyber eliminates this process by showing every way that an attacker could breach and pivot across a dynamic and complex hybrid cloud environment, moving under the radar of existing security controls to compromise business-critical assets. This insight enables organizations to focus on remediating the most potentially damaging attack paths before an attack can take place."

The full study can be found here .

About XM Cyber

XM Cyber is a leading hybrid cloud security company that's changing the way innovative organizations approach cyber risk. By continuously uncovering hidden attack paths to businesses' critical assets and security controls gaps across cloud and on-prem environments, it enables security teams to remediate exposures at key junctures and eradicate risk with a fraction of the effort. Many of the world's largest, most complex organizations choose XM Cyber to help eradicate risk. Founded by top executives from the Israeli cyber intelligence community, XM Cyber has offices in North America, Europe, and Israel.

Media Contact: Mark Prindle, [email protected]

SOURCE XM Cyber