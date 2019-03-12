Total Economic Impact Study on Echoworx OneWorld Encryption Finds a 155% ROI

TORONTO, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Echoworx, an industry leader in encryption solutions, is pleased to announce the release of the new commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Echoworx quantifying the Total Economic Impact and benefits of the Echoworx OneWorld Encryption Platform. The study finds that, in addition to streamlining internal efficiency, a typical enterprise-level organization leveraging Echoworx OneWorld can expect a return on investment (ROI) of 155 per cent over a three-year period.

"This study is instrumental in showing organizations the real business value proposition presented by encryption – something normally just showing up as another cost," says Echoworx CEO Michael Ginsberg.

In addition to providing valuable insights into what to expect from a third-party encryption provider, the purpose of this Total Economic Impact study by Forrester is to provide enterprise organizations, from governments to financial services to large-scale manufacturers, the multi-dimensional economic impact of integrating the OneWorld Encryption Platform.

Here are some key findings of this study, based on a typical enterprise-level organization:

OneWorld increases digital delivery of secure documents by 10 per cent, mitigating costs by $1.5M .

. Moving to a Cloud-based encryption environment alleviates nearly- $800K of on-premise legacy system costs.

of on-premise legacy system costs. OneWorld reduces email encryption-related call center tickets by 80 per cent, with cost savings of nearly $320K .

SOURCE Echoworx Corporation

