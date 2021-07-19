Total Economic Impact™ Study Reveals 15% Increase in Meeting Efficiency as a Result of Bluescape Platform

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluescape today released a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Bluescape, entitled "The Total Economic Impact™ Of Bluescape: Cost Savings and Business Benefits Enabled by Bluescape." The study reveals that organizations using Bluescape can increase meeting efficiency by 15% and reduce the time spent searching for documents by 60%–contributing to an ROI of 182% and a payback period in under six months.

"As the light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel approaches, companies are using the 'return to work' transition as an opportunity to reimagine existing processes with efficiency and effectiveness in mind," Bluescape CEO Peter Jackson said. "We believe Forrester's recent study highlights Bluescape's unparalleled ability to not only bring teams together virtually but to also further a company's most important topical business objectives by reimagining high-value collaboration."

As part of the study, Forrester Consulting interviewed Bluescape customers and constructed a composite company and ROI analysis. Key findings of the study include the following:

Reduced the time employees spent searching for documents, saving $270K : Bluescape provides users with a central repository for documents and a historical archive of edits. This eliminates issues with version control and limits the time employees spent reviewing work from previous meetings. This time savings totaled $270K over the modeled period.

Bluescape provides users with a central repository for documents and a historical archive of edits. This eliminates issues with version control and limits the time employees spent reviewing work from previous meetings. This time savings totaled over the modeled period. Increased sales teams' ability to win new business by 33%: Sales teams using Bluescape can quickly access client information and gain deeper insights into design and marketing team plans. This allows members to pitch products more accurately to prospective clients, increasing their likelihood of winning the sale. This led to an additional $282,000 in revenue over the analyzed period.

Sales teams using Bluescape can quickly access client information and gain deeper insights into design and marketing team plans. This allows members to pitch products more accurately to prospective clients, increasing their likelihood of winning the sale. This led to an additional in revenue over the analyzed period. Reduced material costs, saving nearly $400K : Legacy workflows typically required organizations to print significant quantities of specialized materials for all design and marketing proposals. Bluescape enabled customers to shift these workflows to an entirely digital platform, greatly reducing the need to print documents. This led to significant cost savings over the analyzed period.

: Legacy workflows typically required organizations to print significant quantities of specialized materials for all design and marketing proposals. Bluescape enabled customers to shift these workflows to an entirely digital platform, greatly reducing the need to print documents. This led to significant cost savings over the analyzed period. Enabled Bluescape users to complete projects more efficiently. Bluescape allowed marketing teams to see an entire content campaign in one easy-to-access workspace as opposed to trying to pull in media from many different sources. This expedited review cycles for internal projects, reducing downtime and driving more work forward.

Bluescape's recent Forrester research study comes on the back of several notable platform expansions purposed to reinvent paradigms in visual collaboration. This week the company released a new software integration that enables ShotGrid users to share and review their assets in Bluescape, which streamlines the review and approval process for creative studios who use this software. What's more, the company recently announced its availability on AWS Marketplace and achieving AWS Digital Workplace Competency status.

About Bluescape:

Bluescape is the visual platform for high-value collaboration. We bring teams and their work together in one place to overcome information silos and communication barriers, propelling productivity and breakthrough innovation. Customers include Fortune 100 companies, government agencies, media and entertainment companies, and higher education. A Silicon Valley-based company, Bluescape was named one of the most innovative companies of 2021 by Fast Company. Visit Bluescape.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact:

Jenny Barrett

[email protected]

SOURCE Bluescape Software

Related Links

https://www.bluescape.com

