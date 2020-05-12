Total Economic Impact Study Shows Marketers Gain Nearly 200% ROI with Jornaya Activate

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jornaya today released findings from a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting indicating a 191% three year return on investment (ROI) for Jornaya Activate , a monitoring platform that provides behavioral data and insights on in-market consumer activity. The Forrester Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study shows organizations that implement Activate experience quantified benefits of $2.7 million over three years compared to costs of $937,218, creating a net present value of $1.8 million.

The purpose of the Forrester TEI study is to provide readers a better understanding of the potential financial impact Activate may have on business results. The study examined benefits, costs, and risks associated with the investment, as well as key challenges and results experienced among a sample of current Activate customers.

In the study, Forrester indicates high consideration, business-to-consumer (B2C) marketers struggle to truly understand their consumers' journeys, which result in poorly timed or missed marketing communications, wasted human capital, and, ultimately, underwhelming customer acquisition and retention performance. The study found that after implementing Activate, companies increased customer engagement, established more productive marketing functions, and consistently closed more new business. In the course of the study, one interviewed customer told Forrester, "Working with Jornaya has overwhelmingly made us smarter about our customers. It has given us insights into things we weren't looking at before."

Jornaya CEO and Founder Ross Shanken, said: "Jornaya Activate provides a deeper view of consumer behavior, helping marketers build toward long-term growth. We're proud of the results of the Forrester study, which reinforce what many marketers truly believe: marketing is more successful when you understand your customer. The best way to accomplish this is to have the right information about your prospects and customers, and Jornaya puts powerful and actionable data and insights in the hands of marketers to bring them closer to consumers at the right time with relevant messaging."

Jornaya has proprietary partnerships and technology covering thousands of comparison shopping websites and behavioral data sources. The Activate solution derives and delivers safe, compliant daily data and insights on U.S.-based consumers' in-market behavior. Marketers leverage the Activate platform to assess data in real-time and customize engagements based on an individual consumer's in-market behavior, resulting in more effective customer experience.

