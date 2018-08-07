Total Expert Turbocharges Marketing Operating System with Premium Content Library

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Expert, the company that created the first enterprise-grade Marketing Operating System™(MOS) specifically for financial services organizations, today announced the release of Expert Content, a powerful and comprehensive set of marketing content designed to help lenders and banks increase marketing and sales velocity.

Fueled by input and best practices from some of the nation's largest lenders and banks, Expert Content is a robust collection of customizable content and campaigns that marries targeted web, social, email, print and video with best practices and cutting-edge automation. Expert Content is available through the Total Expert MOS, the financial services industry's only centralized platform for managing brands at an enterprise level, attracting and retaining customers and partners and driving revenue.

"Today's lenders are dealing with a market climate in which margin compression is straining resources," said Joe Welu, founder and chief executive officer at Total Expert. "Our mission has always been to innovate quickly to help our customers solve their most pressing marketing challenges. Expert Content gives our customers access to the very best marketing content along with automated delivery through multiple channels, so they can grow business effectively, compliantly and cost-effectively."

Expert Content empowers salespeople to increase production by enabling best of breed content and campaigns that deliver the right message at the right time to the right person. It contains subject matter expertise, compelling messages and multi-media tools that help producers acquire and convert leads, capture repeat business and develop and maintain business relationships with partners.

"The team at Total Expert listened to our needs, and have created a high quality, professional plan for multichannel content and campaigns – even allowing many opportunities to customize, edit and make our own." said Jena Norton, Senior Marketing Manager at J.G Wentworth Home Lending. "These are truly best practices in action."

ABOUT TOTAL EXPERT, INC.

Total Expert is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that provides the first modern, web-based, enterprise-level marketing and sales software solution built specifically for mortgage and financial services. Eight of the top 15 mortgage lenders in the country use Total Expert. Total Expert ensures that marketing, compliance, and sales are aligned in a single system of record, and provides tools including marketing, co-marketing and CRM. Every marketing asset ever created, downloaded, or deployed is tracked with on-demand audit level reporting. The highly flexible, profile-based architecture provides precise permission controls and hierarchy settings for endless custom reporting and analytics options based on the unique preferences of the organization. For more information, visit totalexpert.com.

