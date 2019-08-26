Total Glow in Menlo Park First in California to Offer GlycoAla® Light-Activated Cosmetic Skin Treatment

GLEN ELLEN, Calif., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It was announced today that Total Glow Medical Spa, a Bay Area provider of advanced clinical skin care, is the first facility in California to offer GlycoAla®.

Distributed in the U.S. by DermaConcepts, GlycoAla is the only cosmetic photodynamic product containing hyaluronic acid. GlycoAla is light-activated during a series of three treatments and helps reduce the appearance of pores and sun damage, resulting in brighter and more hydrated-looking skin.

Terrie Absher, Founder and Managing Director of Total Glow, comments, "GlycoAla has been a perfect fit for our practice. We've seen visible improvement in pore size, sun damage, and overall plumper, smoother-looking skin. The results are extraordinary; it's been a game changer for our patients. Moreover, we treat a very diverse population and GlycoAla's suitability for all skin types is a key factor for us."

Total Glow activates GlycoAla using the Omnilux® LED Light Therapy System, a device it also uses as a stand-alone therapy for acne, skin rejuvenation and many other applications.

About GlycoAla

GlycoAla is a one-of-a-kind gel that contains a proven photoactive ingredient encapsulated in nanoparticles called "glycospheres." GlycoAla's superior stability and speed of skin absorption make it unique among cosmetic photodynamic products. GlycoAla produces impressive results with significantly less discomfort, downtime, side effects and cost than more aggressive techniques.

About Total Glow

Well known in the Bay Area for offering the latest advances in clinical skin care, Total Glow delivers face and body wellness treatments that incorporate unique Eastern influences. A new collaborative partnership between Founder Terrie Absher and world renowned Palo Alto Plastic Surgeon Dr. James Newman blends the very best of both worlds in bringing the highest quality in beauty and wellness to patients. Learn more at www.totalglow.com.

About DermaConcepts

DermaConcepts is a U.S. distributor of aesthetic products, professional training programs, and the exclusive U.S. distributor of Environ Skin Care and GlycoAla cosmetic photodynamic gel. For more information about GlycoAla in the U.S., contact DermaConcepts at USASales@GlycoAla.com.

About GlobalMed Technologies

GlobalMed Technologies (GMT), a worldwide medical technology company, specializes in lasers and other energy-based devices for treatment of medical and cosmetic conditions. GlobalMed distributes GlycoAla internationally and markets it in the U.S. through its exclusive U.S. distribution partner, DermaConcepts.

SOURCE GlycoAla®

Related Links

http://www.glycoala.com

