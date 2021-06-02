TOTAL HI-PERF new lubricant partner brand for CFMOTO ATVs and Side by Sides in the United States

TOTAL HI-PERF will now be the recommended lubricants partner for CFMOTO in the United States. Tweet this

"We have been a trusted partner across the world to CFMOTO. At Total, we share the same beliefs and values as our partner; that innovation and sustainability are the pivotal drivers of growth in this segment and our products and offerings stand true to this. We are excited for the opportunity to grow our business together here in the United States and meet the needs of the powersports market with a superior lubricant formula," according to Senior VP of Lubricants for Total Specialties USA, Franck Bagouet.

"We see this strategic alliance between CFMOTO and Total Specialties USA, Inc as win-win for everyone, especially our dealers and riders. Customers in the United States now have a highly engineered engine oil that they can use in their CFMOTO ATVs and Side by Sides with full confidence because it comes with our stamp of approval," said Jake Mirabal, Director, PG&A - CFMOTO Powersports, Inc.

The TOTAL HI PERF products are formulated with advanced Durability Improver Technology, which results in enhanced powersports engine cleanliness. Total's ambition is to get to net-zero emissions by 2050, together with society. So, Total is working to lower our greenhouse gas emissions and reduce the carbon intensity of our products by 60% worldwide by 2050.

About CFMOTO USA

Founded in 1989, Zhejiang CFMOTO Power Co., Ltd develops, manufactures, markets and delivers reliable and cost-effective motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side utility vehicles, and powersports engines, parts, gears and accessories.

The company has been appointed as the exclusive motorcycle supplier for the Chinese Ambassador Guard and is also the partner and distributor of KTM in China. It is now represented in more than 100 countries globally, either directly by local affiliates or through the intermediate of independent dealers.

About Total Specialties USA, Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Total Specialties USA, Inc. is a part of the Americas Division for the Marketing & Services Branch of the Total Group. Total Specialties USA, Inc. offers a wide range of lubricant products including TOTAL QUARTZ synthetic performance engine oils. Our products are sold through a comprehensive network of distributors, direct channels and an online presence. In addition to a growing distribution network and evolving production capabilities, we're committed to heightening our brand awareness through partnerships in motorsports.

About the Marketing & Services division of Total

Total's Marketing & Services business segment offers its professional and private customers a wide range of broad energy products and services—petroleum products, biofuels, charging and related services for electric vehicles, gas for road and maritime transportation—to support them in their mobility and help them reduce their carbon footprint. Every day, over 8 million customers visit our 16,000 service-stations all over the world. As the world's number four in lubricants, we design and sell high-performance products for the automotive, industrial and maritime sectors. And to provide the best response to the needs of our B2B customers, we deploy our sales forces, our international logistics network and our diverse offering. We operate in 107 countries, where our 31,000 employees stand close to all of our customers.

About Total

Total is a broad energy Group, which produces and markets fuels, natural gas and electricity. Our 100,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, more affordable, cleaner and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, our ambition is to become the responsible energy major.

