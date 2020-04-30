SKÅNES FAGERHULT, Sweden, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The total number of registered shares and votes in the company at 1 January 2020 was 39,224,100.

On 23 April 2020, the AGM resolved to retire 926,500 of the company's own repurchased shares. The retirement of shares has been carried out through a reduction of share capital with retirement of shares and a subsequent bonus issue to restore the share capital.

The total number of registered shares and votes in the company at 30 April 2020 was 38,297,600.

For further information, please contact:

Lennart Lindell

+46 (0)766-104-004

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/concentric-ab/r/total-number-of-registered-shares-in-concentric-ab,c3101896

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Concentric AB