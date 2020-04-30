Total Number of Registered Shares in Concentric AB

News provided by

Concentric AB

Apr 30, 2020, 09:32 ET

SKÅNES FAGERHULT, Sweden, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --  The total number of registered shares and votes in the company at 1 January 2020 was 39,224,100.

On 23 April 2020, the AGM resolved to retire 926,500 of the company's own repurchased shares. The retirement of shares has been carried out through a reduction of share capital with retirement of shares and a subsequent bonus issue to restore the share capital. 

The total number of registered shares and votes in the company at 30 April 2020 was 38,297,600.

For further information, please contact:
Lennart Lindell
+46 (0)766-104-004 

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/concentric-ab/r/total-number-of-registered-shares-in-concentric-ab,c3101896

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Concentric AB

Also from this source

Report From Concentric AB's Annual General Meeting on 23 April...

The Board of Directors of Concentric AB Withdraws Proposal of...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Total Number of Registered Shares in Concentric AB

News provided by

Concentric AB

Apr 30, 2020, 09:32 ET