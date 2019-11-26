Total Product Marketing Appoints Three New Marketing Leaders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Product Marketing (TPM), a full-service B2B technology marketing agency, today announced the promotion of three team members to marketing leadership roles.

Tyler Bowles has been promoted to Director, Paid Media; Catherine Daly has been promoted to Director, Content Marketing; and Suki Lu has been promoted to Senior Manager, Digital Marketing.

"These promotions reflect TPM's commitment to excellence and position us for continued expansion in 2020," said Makiko Ara , Managing Director at TPM. "We have built a high-performing team and are delighted to reward members like Tyler, Catherine, and Suki for the great work they do for our clients."

Prior to their work at TPM, Bowles, Daly, and Lu acquired expertise in their respective fields working across a range of leading marketing and technology organizations.

Bowles gained his experience in a variety of advertising and consulting firms and has worked with global brands like AAA, Honda, and Adidas. He is an expert in digital advertising and is committed to ensuring clients get the best conversion rates across all their paid media campaigns.

Daly has 15 years of marketing experience with global technology companies like Avnet and Hootsuite. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism and a master's degree in marketing. This blend of expertise ensures clients' campaign content is compelling, relevant, and timely.

Lu is an expert in Adobe Creative Suite, HubSpot, and WordPress. Her wealth of knowledge in digital campaign design and marketing automation guarantees clients' campaigns look amazing and run like clockwork.

"We're very pleased to have such talented individuals who bring passion, energy, and experience to our lead our Paid Social, Content Marketing and Marketing Automation teams," said Dean Ara Prinicipal, TPM. "In a time where great talent is increasingly difficult to find and retain, TPM is very fortunate to have three wonderful leaders as part of our senior management team."

About Total Product Marketing

Based in Vancouver, BC, Total Product Marketing is a full-service marketing agency that's completely focused on B2B technology marketing.

Working with clients like PayPal, Adobe (Magento), HiConversion, Sierra Wireless, RapidScale, and Intelisys, TPM has deep domain experience and knows what it takes to build truly strategic marketing campaigns.

For more information about Total Product Marketing, visit www.totalproductmarketing.com or contact:

Contact:

Dean Ara

Principal, TPM

855-646-8662

229632@email4pr.com

SOURCE Total Product Marketing