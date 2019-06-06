Total Retail IT Market, 2018 Report
The researcher has been advising the hospitality community (vendors, restaurants, managed services providers and others) since 1996 in the industry-specific information technology evolution and strategy.
Over the years we've amassed a tremendous amount of primary- and secondary-source data through first hand consulting experience in this pursuit. From this ever-growing knowledge base, offerings like our Sophia Data Service, The Worldview IT Sizing Forecast Model as well as custom research projects have been developed and successfully launched.
This particular report looks at the overall Hospitality Hardware Market Worldwide.
Who are the real leaders? What are the real rankings? Who are the leaders in the Hospitality Hardware market? Which vendors are leading in sales, innovation, market reach and can implement a complete Unified Commerce approach with a single view of the customer? It's all here.
Companies are encouraged to use these charts in discussions with their vendor partners. It is our intent that they provide unique insights into vendor strategy and provide thought-provoking questions as we all move though and prosper in the Era of Intentional Innovation.
The Market View series of research studies build upon all this knowledge and add analyst insight to graphically display vendor positioning, drive for innovation and projected growth.
The goal of this report, as well as the entire Retail Executive Advisory Program (REAP), is to provide the retail community with the most detailed and complete picture imaginable of the retail technology landscape. We do this to assist retailers in vendor selection and to help the industry understand the trends, drivers and barriers that are fundamentally transforming our industry.
Highlights
This is one of several hospitality studies under the Market View series of research that is part of the Retail Executive Advisory Program (REAP). This study looks at the Total Retail IT Market. This is inclusive of Hardware, Software, Software-as-a-Service, and Services.
Readers of this research will get a forecast for Total IT Market and rankings and positioning charts for each of the breakout categories. Then we discuss market trends, drivers and market barriers.
The Market View Map then positions vendors against each other in a 3-dimensional quadrant view. The upper right quadrant shows someone who is a leader in market strength and also in growth, innovation, and unified commerce coverage. What is unique about the approach is we also add a further dimension of market share scale so you can not only see who is in what quadrant, but how strong they are as well. This is ideal as executives review their market position and consider competitors and acquisition candidates.
Finally, we provide market profiles on the top 15 IT providers by revenue. Each profile includes total revenues, revenues by hardware, software, SaaS, and services, revenues by region, and revenues by Line of Business Category. In addition, the profiles include merger and acquisition information as well as key clients.
The data, forecasts, and positioning maps are provided Worldwide as well as a deep dive on North America.
What makes this research different and more rigorous is that it is based on a very sophisticated and highly objective research model. It allows vendors, retailers and analysts to see who are the real leaders in retail software, true software market rankings, who is leading in the fast growing software-as-a-service market, and which vendors are leading in sales, innovation, market reach and can implement a complete unified commerce approach to retail.
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
Market Definition and Overview
What's Included
Key Definitions
Regions
Segments
Tiers
What's Not Included
Market Overview
Trends, Drivers, and Barriers
Worldwide Forecasts and Market Sizing
Total Retail & Hospitality IT Spend Forecast Through 2020
Worldwide Vendor Rankings - Top 15 by Retail Revenue
North American Forecasts and Market Sizing
Total Retail & Hospitality IT Spend Forecast Through 2020
North America Vendor Rankings - Top 15 by Retail Revenue
Market View Vendor Positioning Maps
Total Retail & Hospitality Hardware
Total Retail Software and SaaS
Retail Unified Commerce Software
Retail Business Intelligence and Analytics Software
Retail E-Commerce Software
Retail Merchandising Software
Retail Supply Chain Management Software
Retail Sales, Marketing, and CRM Software
Store Systems Software (non-POS)
Store Systems Software (POS)
Vendor Profiles (see above for what's included)
Methodology
Appendix - Categories of Systems Included
Companies Mentioned
- Booster Juice
- Caesar's Entertainment
- Cara Operations
- Carnival Cruises
- Cognizant
- David's Tea
- GreenButton
- IBM
- Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts
- Microsoft
- NASCAR
- NCR
- NetBreeze
- Nokia Mobile
- Oracle
- Prime Restaurant Group
- Restaurant Brands Int'l
- Revolution Analytics
- SAP
- Skype
- Teradata
- Tim Hortons
- Van Houtte
