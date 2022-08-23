Total Testing Solutions to Offer Monkeypox PCR Tests in Los Angeles

Healthcare startup partners with Fulgent Labs to add Monkeypox testing to their suite of offerings

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Testing Solutions (TTS), a Los Angeles-based medical diagnostic testing company has announced a partnership with private lab, Fulgent, to offer Monkeypox PCR tests in the LA area. This state-of-the-art testing is now available at the West LA TTS site (10830 Santa Monica Blvd., Century City), the North Hollywood TTS site (4835 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood) and can be arranged to be collected at the patient's home. Additional TTS locations will begin offering the service in the coming weeks.

The Monkeypox PCR test leverages the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) orthopoxvirus test, which detects non-smallpox related orthopoxviruses, including monkeypox. The test, available onsite at TTS or as an in-home concierge service, is a swab of the lesion, and it has a turnaround time of 1-3 days from the sample's arrival at the lab.

"We are very excited to be working with the Fulgent team to provide this testing option to our local communities," said TTS Co-Founder and CEO Lauren Trenkle, PA MPH. "This will be an essential step to slow the spread of this disease."

The experts at Total Testing Solutions have been offering a range of innovative testing solutions over the past two years to provide access to easy and accurate testing for COVID-19 and beyond, and this new test is another step in that direction.

About Total Testing Solutions:

Lauren Trenkle, PA, MPH and Dr. Geoff Trenkle, first created Total Testing Solutions to bring customizable medicine-driven solutions to COVID-19 testing for individuals, families, and businesses. Since its inception, TTS has rapidly expanded its service offerings and client roster, working with businesses of all types and sizes to create unique, client-specific testing solutions and to bring testing directly, and more conveniently, to workplaces, large event spaces, and sports arenas. As the nation transitions into a new phase of the pandemic, Total Testing Solutions continues to provide robust testing and vaccination services in conjunction with occupational health and other employee well-being solutions.

About Fulgent Genetics:

Fulgent Genetics is a technology-based genetic testing company focused on transforming patient care in oncology, infectious and rare diseases, and reproductive health. Fulgent Genetics' proprietary technology platform has created a broad, flexible test menu and the ability to continually expand and improve its proprietary genetic reference library while maintaining accessible pricing, high accuracy, and competitive turnaround times. Combining next generation sequencing with its technology platform, the company performs full-gene sequencing with deletion/duplication analysis in an array of panels that can be tailored to meet specific customer needs. A cornerstone of the company's business is its ability to provide expansive options and flexibility for all clients' unique testing needs through a comprehensive technology offering including cloud computing, pipeline services, record management, web portal services, clinical workflow, sequencing as a service and automated laboratory services.

