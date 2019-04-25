Totango Hosts Inaugural Global Executive Forum, Appoints Seasoned SVP of Customer Success Underscoring Leadership and Rapid Growth of Enterprise Customer Base

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Totango , the leader in customer success for the enterprise, today announced the appointment of Kevin O'Came as Senior Vice President of Customer Success, a proven leader with more than 20 years of enterprise software experience including building customer success and customer experience programs in the software industry. In addition to his new role, O'Came joined 60 select customer success leaders in Napa, CA last week at Totango's inaugural invite-only Global Executive Forum , the first event of its 2019 Customer Success Summit Conference , to share his perspective on eliminating customer success silos. At the conference, executive attendees from enterprises including Google, HPE, Salesforce, Cisco, Oracle and Autodesk learned best practices for amplifying customer success strategies, networked with like-minded industry leaders and heard from expert industry speakers including Edgar Papke, globally recognized award-winning author and expert on organizational leadership; Keith Strodtman, COO, Customer First, SAP; and Dilip Kumar, COO, Group Services, Dimension Data.

"As customers interact daily with brands that prioritize the customer experience, their expectations are becoming increasingly higher. This combined with the proliferation of recurring revenue models—which give the customer power to pay per value—means enterprises must keep customer centricity at the heart of their strategy to stay current, retain customers and drive revenue," said Guy Nirpaz, CEO and founder, Totango. "The success of our inaugural Global Executive Forum and the addition of Kevin to the executive team exemplifies the tremendous growth and momentum we've been experiencing. His excellence in managing customer success in enterprise environments will help us take the rapid adoption of Totango by large enterprises to the next level."

Prior to Totango, O'Came was the vice president of Customer Success at CA Technologies where he led the global customer success team. O'Came has built award-winning customer programs, is an active member of the customer success community and is an expert in designing, building, launching and managing cross-functional programs that accelerate enterprise change and transformation. The addition of O'Came to the Totango executive team follows the recent appointment of industry veterans Hamutal Russo as CFO; Robert Crissman as SVP of Channels; and Anne Ting as SVP of Marketing. The expansion of the executive team reflects Totango's commitment to providing the industry's only customer success solution empowering enterprises to win in the Customer Centered Economy, where the customer is the primary orientation point for business and all the data from disparate systems is seen from the point of view of the customer at the center.

"Enterprises must connect the dots across customer data to make effective customer-centric decisions and deliver consistent customer experiences and positive business outcomes at scale," said Kevin O'Came, SVP of Customer Success, Totango. "The rapid adoption of Totango's customer success solutions by Tier One enterprises is feeding our incredible momentum and growth. I'm thrilled to join the team of customer success experts at Totango delivering best in class experiences to our customers."

During the past year, Totango has cemented its position as the leader in enterprise customer success, experiencing tremendous momentum and record business growth, validating its long-held belief in the importance of the customer to long-term business success and its vision for the Customer Centered Economy. In addition to an executive team expansion and its recent Global Executive Forum, over the last few months Totango has:

About Totango

Totango is the leading Customer Success solution for the enterprise. Our platform provides access to all customer information, best practices, and relevant metrics so enterprises can proactively and intelligently operate their company around their customers. Leading customer-centric enterprises such as Dimension Data, Monster and Zoom use Totango to drive customer adoption, retention, expansion and advocacy.

