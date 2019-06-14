Totango Wins Prestigious 2019 SIIA CODiE Award for Best Customer Success Management Solution

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Totango, the leader in customer success for the enterprise, today announced that its flagship software platform Spark was awarded Best Customer Success Management Solution by the 2019 SIIA CODiE Awards. As the first and only customer success solution focused on goals, Spark enables Customer Success teams, account management, support, sales operations, product and services organizations across an entire enterprise to engage at every stage of the customer journey with the right information, goals and metrics. Having recently won two silver Stevie American Business Awards in the categories of Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year and Cloud Application/Service, Totango's recognition by the CODiE Awards continues to cement its position as the leader in enterprise customer success.

"We are honored that Spark has been recognized as the Best Customer Success Management solution. Winning this award further validates that Totango's approach to customer success is the right one," said Guy Nirpaz, CEO and Founder, Totango. "Instead of simply creating data visualizations, Spark empowers enterprises to quickly unlock valuable insights from data to operationalize customer-centricity across their organization. Doing so, enterprises can realize outsized business growth and complete their digital transformation."

In today's Customer Centered Economy, where the customer is the primary orientation point for business and all data from disparate systems is seen from the point of view of the customer at the center, enterprises must connect the dots of customer data and operationalize customer centricity across their organization to successfully grow their business. With Spark, enterprises can target and execute on activities that will have the biggest impact on business results in the shortest amount of time — within weeks, not months or years. Spark's built-in SuccessBLOCS, the industry's only module-based approach to customer success, democratizes access to customer data across an organization and segments the customer journey into easily-manageable increments. This empowers enterprises to act on insights surfaced from customer data across the customer lifecycle to realize outsized business results.

"The CODiE Awards have long recognized the most innovative, best-in-class products in the market. The 2019 winners continue this grand tradition," said Jeff Joseph, SIIA President. "We recognized Totango's demonstrated leadership in enterprise customer success and congratulate the company on this achievement."

The SIIA CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative business technology products across the country and around the world. As the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program, the CODiE Awards are judged by software and business technology experts, including members of the industry, analysts, media, bloggers, bankers, investors and SIIA members.

About Totango

Totango is the leading Customer Success solution for the enterprise. Our platform provides access to all customer information, best practices, and relevant metrics so enterprises can proactively and intelligently operate their company around their customers. Leading customer-centric enterprises such as Dimension Data, Monster and Zoom use Totango to drive customer adoption, retention, expansion and advocacy.

