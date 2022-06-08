Tote Bags Market size to grow by USD 7.47 Bn from 2021 to 2026 | Increased Consumer Fashion Consciousness & Spending on Personal Goods to Boost Market | Technavio

The potential growth difference for the tote bags market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 7.47 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The increased consumer fashion consciousness and spending on personal goods are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as fluctuating operational costs including labor, logistics, and raw material costs will challenge market growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our Sample Report right now!

The tote bags market report is segmented by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online) and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America).

The growing retail industry and the establishment of numerous retail outlets are driving sales in the offline segment. These outlets offer customers a wide range of tote bags to choose from and provide them with the convenience of finding everything under a single roof. Factors such as discounted prices, a comfortable shopping experience, and attractive shelf displays encourage customers to buy varied types of leather handbags based on type, brand, and quality. Owing to these factors, the growth of the market segment is expected to be significant during the forecast period

Download our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

The tote bags market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Burberry Group Plc - The company provides a variety of leather tote bags in different sizes such as Mini Leather Soft Pocket Tote, Medium Leather Soft Pocket Tote, Leather Flat Pocket Bag, and others.

The company provides a variety of leather tote bags in different sizes such as Mini Leather Soft Pocket Tote, Medium Leather Soft Pocket Tote, Leather Flat Pocket Bag, and others.

Capri Holdings Ltd. - The company provides tote bags under the brand name MICHAEL KORS such as Crossbody Bags, Shoulder bags, and others.

The company provides tote bags under the brand name MICHAEL KORS such as Crossbody Bags, Shoulder bags, and others.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA - The company provides tote bags under the brand name Alaïa.

The company provides tote bags under the brand name Alaïa.

Kering SA - The company provides tote bags under the brand name Gucci.

The company provides tote bags under the brand name Gucci.

LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton - The company provides luxury tote bags such as Lockme shopper, Neverful MM, Onthego MM, and others.

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Costume Jewelry Market- The costume jewelry market share is expected to increase to USD 15.24 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31%. Download the sample now!

Premium Denim Jeans Market - The predicted growth of the premium denim jeans market share from 2021 to 2026 is USD 9.75 billion at a progressing CAGR of 6.9%. Download the sample now!

Tote Bags Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.37% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 7.47 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.29 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, France, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Burberry Group Plc, Capri Holdings Ltd., CHANEL Ltd., Dolce and Gabbana Srl, Double R Bags, Giorgio Armani Spa, Hermes International SA, Kering SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Mulberry Group Plc, PRADA Group, PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., Ronak Industries, Samsonite International SA, Tapestry Inc., Targus Inc., Tods Spa, VF Corp., and VIP Industries Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Burberry Group Plc

Exhibit 93: Burberry Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 94: Burberry Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Burberry Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: Burberry Group Plc - Segment focus

10.4 Capri Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 97: Capri Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Capri Holdings Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Capri Holdings Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 100: Capri Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Capri Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus

10.5 CHANEL Ltd.

Exhibit 102: CHANEL Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 103: CHANEL Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 104: CHANEL Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: CHANEL Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 Kering SA

Exhibit 106: Kering SA - Overview



Exhibit 107: Kering SA - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Kering SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Kering SA - Segment focus

10.7 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

Exhibit 110: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Overview



Exhibit 111: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Business segments



Exhibit 112: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Key news



Exhibit 113: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Segment focus

10.8 PRADA Group

Exhibit 115: PRADA Group - Overview



Exhibit 116: PRADA Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: PRADA Group - Key offerings

10.9 PVH Corp.

Exhibit 118: PVH Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 119: PVH Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: PVH Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: PVH Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Samsonite International SA

Exhibit 122: Samsonite International SA - Overview



Exhibit 123: Samsonite International SA - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Samsonite International SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Samsonite International SA - Segment focus

10.11 Tapestry Inc.

Exhibit 126: Tapestry Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Tapestry Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Tapestry Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Tapestry Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 VF Corp.

Exhibit 130: VF Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 131: VF Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: VF Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 133: VF Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: VF Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 135: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 136: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 137: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 138: Research methodology



Exhibit 139: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 140: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 141: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:[email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio