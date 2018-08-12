Tottenham Hotspur Clinches International Champions Cup Title

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Following weeks of competitive matches in stadiums across the globe, Tottenham Hotspur has won the 2018 International Champions Cup presented by Heineken (ICC). Despite a loss to FC Barcelona in penalty kicks at Rose Bowl Stadium, Tottenham Hotspur triumphs after defeating AS Roma in San Diego (4-1) and AC Milan in Minneapolis (1-0). Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan finish in a close second and third place, respectively.

The tournament came to an exciting finish yesterday when Inter Milan defeated Atlético de Madrid at Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid. Lautaro Martínez's spectacular first-half volley ensured Inter's 1-0 victory.

"The high-caliber play we saw in this year's International Champions Cup made this a tournament to remember," said Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Relevent, Charlie Stillitano. "Congratulations and thank you to Tottenham Hotspur and all clubs for bringing some of the best soccer in the world to fans all over the globe."

The premier tournament's sixth installment saw 18 of the biggest and best clubs collide in 27 highly-anticipated matches in 22 cities across the globe.

"Our goal this year was to bring the excitement of international soccer to a wider audience," said Daniel Sillman, CEO of Relevent. "This focus led to the creation of an expanded Tournament and new properties including the first-ever Women's International Champions Cup, International Champions Cup Futures, and House of Soccer in LA and Miami. Engaging with so many fans over the course of three weeks only energized us to see new opportunity to grow next year and in the years to come."

For final scores and additional details, please visit the official ICC website.

