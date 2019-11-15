Tottenham Hotspur selects BrandComply by Octane5 for their Brand Licensing solution

ALPHARETTA, Ga. and LONDON, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Octane5 announces an agreement with Tottenham Hotspur, the newest addition to its growing number of European football clients.

"Tottenham Hotspur selected Octane5's BrandComply Licensing Solution after an extensive market evaluation. We signed with Octane5 because their integrated solution makes it easy for us to manage our entire merchandise approval, royalty and brand asset programme from one tool," stated Gary Jacobson, Brand Licensing Manager.

Jacobson added, "Octane5 is very interested in our licensing strategy and how its tools could enhance our daily operations, and ultimately, help us make better decisions about our business. We were impressed by how they can tailor the system to meet a client's specific needs."

"Our continued success and recognition by the European football community is incredibly gratifying," stated Mike Dunn, Co-President and Founder Octane5. "In addition to Tottenham Hotspur, we support other organisations such as FIFA, Manchester City F.C. and Liverpool F.C., which speaks to our unique implementation methodology aimed at raising adoption through user centered design. We specifically look for partners that share an interest in advancing the state of licensing management within their respective organisations," Dunn stated. "When you combine this strategic objective with an energized organisation and equip them with the most advanced tools in the industry, the results are amazing."

Octane5 is the leading provider of brand protection and compliance systems to the Global Licensing Industry. From its fully integrated BrandComply software platform, to its THREADS security tags and labels, Octane5 serves multinational companies, major sports and entertainment organizations and a host of consumer brands. Octane5 has earned a reputation for proven solutions backed by implementation and support methods that ensure high user adoption and return on investment. Octane5 is the exclusive brand protection partner of De La Rue, the world's leading producer of currencies and security documents.

