Totum Labs Closes $13 Million Series A and Launches Strategic Partnerships

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Satellite IoT connectivity company Totum Labs today announced it has completed a $13 million Series A financing. Heroic Ventures and Space Capital co-led the investment round with participation from existing investors, including Qualcomm Co-founder Dr. Andrew Viterbi and new strategic investor Qamcom. The investment brings Totum's total funding since launch to $15.5 million and will enable the company to accelerate the deployment and commercialization of its low power sensor to satellite network and connectivity.

Totum is developing the revolutionary communication system and chip level technology required for simple, global, outdoor and indoor low-cost connectivity that will allow Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) connections to scale into the billions. "Others that have launched satellites are not on a technical path to scale to billions of connections and they will largely be limited to high value, low-volume endpoints historically associated with satellite connectivity," said Ted Myers, Founder and CEO of Totum Labs. "Only Totum's DMSS technology can go head-to-head with the cellular industry for LPWA connectivity and provide a robust and cost-effective connectivity experience for a massive number of endpoint connections across a wide variety of industry use cases."

"I've closely followed LPWA technologies for more than a decade, and I believe DMSS is the right answer for global connectivity on a massive scale," said Qualcomm Co-founder Dr. Andrew Viterbi,

"Totum has a dominant waveform with an unparalleled link budget that positions the company to unlock the massive LPWA asset tracking and monitoring market," said Matt Robinson, Founder and Managing Partner of Heroic Ventures. "The Totum team has unmatched LPWA communications technical expertise and we are thrilled to support them."

"We see Totum's deep communications expertise and DMSS technology as highly differentiated from other players who come to the market as a pure satellite industry orientation," said Tom Ingersoll, Managing Director of Space Capital.

The Series A funding builds on a number of exciting accomplishments for Totum, including the tape out of its DMSS 3990 Endpoint Device through Orca Systems, the issuance of 4 foundational patents, and strategic partnerships with Qamcom and others. The DMSS 3990 is a highly integrated Low Power Sensor to Satellite (LP-S2S) System on a Chip (SOC) ASIC that includes a DMSS modem, RF functionality, baseband and application CPUs, and provides for efficient integrated power regulation (for multi-year battery life) in a small/low cost package using the Global Foundries 22DFX process. Qamcom (https://www.qamcom.com/) is a EU-based expert provider of value-driven technology application solutions, products and services focused around sensors, signals and systems.

"We are extremely impressed with Totum's core DMSS technology and the world class capabilities of the Totum technical team," said Johan Lassing, CEO of Qamcom. "We look forward to working with them closely as both a technical partner and solution provider to turn technology into value by bringing DMSS solutions to market."

About Totum Labs

Totum Labs has invented and is commercializing Doppler Multichannel Spread Spectrum (DMSS) to enable tracking and monitoring of billions of assets. Totum Labs' network coverage leverages a constellation of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) nanosatellites and small, low cost modules with embedded antennas and battery life of 10+ years. The resulting connectivity enables the tracking of anything anywhere in the world - even indoors. The Totum Labs team has been working on secure, extreme link budget, high capacity technology and products for over 10 years. For more information, please visit: https://totumlabs.com/.

About Heroic Ventures

Heroic Ventures (https://www.heroicvc.com) is a leading first money and early stage venture capital fund investing in heroes - passionate and purposeful entrepreneurs solving real problems in huge markets. Heroic Ventures is based in Palo Alto, CA.

About Space Capital

Space Capital (https://www.spacecapital.com) is a seed stage venture capital firm investing in the space economy, specifically focused on unlocking the value in space technology stacks such as GPS, geospatial intelligence, and communications. We are actively investing out of our third fund and manage over $60 million in assets. Our sector focus enables us to be a true partner to our portfolio companies and unlock significant value far in excess of our investment capital. The companies we invest in are shaping the future. Space Capital is based in New York, NY.

