Touch controller IC market: Growth opportunities led by Analog Devices Inc, Apex Material Technology Corp, Cirque Corp - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The touch controller IC market size is forecast to increase by USD 9,961.68 million from 2022 to 2027. The growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 15.34%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing sales of electronic devices, consumer inclination toward new technologies and devices, and an increase in the adoption of touch screens in the retail and healthcare sectors.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Touch Controller IC Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global touch controller IC market as a part of the global electrical components and equipment market within the global electrical equipment market. The parent market, the global electrical components, and equipment market cover companies engaged in the manufacturing of electric cables and wires, electrical components, and electrical equipment.

Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download the Sample Report

The market is segmented by product (automotive, smartphones, ATMs, and others), technology (resistive touchscreen and capacitive touchscreen), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Segmentation by product (automotive, smartphones, ATMs, and others),

Automotive: The market share growth of the automotive segment will be significant during the forecast period. The increasing sales of premium and luxury automobiles, which are combined with technologically advanced solutions such as navigation systems and entertainment systems, are expected to boost the adoption of touch controller ICs. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) technology in premium and luxury automobiles and rising sales of luxury and premium automobiles are expected to fuel the growth of touch controllers during the forecast period.

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions, buy the report

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Analog Devices Inc., Apex Material Technology Corp., Cirque Corp., eGalax eMPIA Technology Inc., Elo Touch Solutions Inc., FocalTech Systems Co. Ltd., Hycon Technology Corp., Infineon Technologies AG, Maxim Integrated Products Inc., MELFAS Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., ROHM Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Semtech Corp., Silicon Laboratories Inc., Sitronix Technology Corp., Solomon Systech Ltd., STMicroelectronics NV, Synaptics Inc., and Texas Instruments Inc.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Get a holistic overview of the touch controller IC market from industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the Sample

Related Reports:

Global Air Handling Unit Market by End-user, Capacity, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The air handling unit market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 3,825.59 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (non-residential and residential), capacity (up to 5000 m3 per hour, above 15000 m3 per hour, and 5000 to 15000 m3 per hour), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Automation Solution Market in Renewable Power Generation Industry by End-user, Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The automation solution market in the renewable power generation industry market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.56% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 3,767.77 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (solar energy, wind energy, and others), application (asset management, process control, remote monitoring, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

What are the key data covered in this touch controller IC market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the touch controller IC market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the touch controller IC market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the touch controller IC market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of touch controller IC market vendors

Touch Controller IC Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 170 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 15.34% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 9,961.68 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 20.83 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key countries US, China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Analog Devices Inc., Apex Material Technology Corp., Cirque Corp., eGalax eMPIA Technology Inc., Elo Touch Solutions Inc., FocalTech Systems Co. Ltd., Hycon Technology Corp., Infineon Technologies AG, Maxim Integrated Products Inc., MELFAS Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., ROHM Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Semtech Corp., Silicon Laboratories Inc., Sitronix Technology Corp., Solomon Systech Ltd., STMicroelectronics NV, Synaptics Inc., and Texas Instruments Inc. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Industrials" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global touch controller IC market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global touch controller IC market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Technology Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Smartphones - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Smartphones - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Smartphones - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Smartphones - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Smartphones - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 ATMs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on ATMs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on ATMs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on ATMs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on ATMs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Technology

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 51: Chart on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by Technology



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by Technology

7.3 Resistive touchscreen - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Resistive touchscreen - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Resistive touchscreen - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Resistive touchscreen - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Resistive touchscreen - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Capacitive touchscreen - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Capacitive touchscreen - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Capacitive touchscreen - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Capacitive touchscreen - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Capacitive touchscreen - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Taiwan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Taiwan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Analog Devices Inc.

Exhibit 116: Analog Devices Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Analog Devices Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Analog Devices Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Analog Devices Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 Apex Material Technology Corp.

Exhibit 120: Apex Material Technology Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Apex Material Technology Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Apex Material Technology Corp. - Key offerings

12.5 Cirque Corp.

Exhibit 123: Cirque Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Cirque Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Cirque Corp. - Key offerings

12.6 FocalTech Systems Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 126: FocalTech Systems Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 127: FocalTech Systems Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: FocalTech Systems Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 Infineon Technologies AG

Exhibit 129: Infineon Technologies AG - Overview



Exhibit 130: Infineon Technologies AG - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Infineon Technologies AG - Key news



Exhibit 132: Infineon Technologies AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Infineon Technologies AG - Segment focus

12.8 MELFAS Inc.

Exhibit 134: MELFAS Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 135: MELFAS Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: MELFAS Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 Microchip Technology Inc.

Exhibit 137: Microchip Technology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Microchip Technology Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Microchip Technology Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Microchip Technology Inc. - Segment focus

12.10 ROHM Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 141: ROHM Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 142: ROHM Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 143: ROHM Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 144: ROHM Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: ROHM Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.11 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 146: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 148: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 149: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.12 Semtech Corp.

Exhibit 151: Semtech Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Semtech Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 153: Semtech Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 154: Semtech Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: Semtech Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Exhibit 156: Silicon Laboratories Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Silicon Laboratories Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 158: Silicon Laboratories Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 159: Silicon Laboratories Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Silicon Laboratories Inc. - Segment focus

12.14 Sitronix Technology Corp.

Exhibit 161: Sitronix Technology Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 162: Sitronix Technology Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 163: Sitronix Technology Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: Sitronix Technology Corp. - Segment focus

12.15 Synaptics Inc.

Exhibit 165: Synaptics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 166: Synaptics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 167: Synaptics Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 168: Synaptics Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 Texas Instruments Inc.

Exhibit 169: Texas Instruments Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 170: Texas Instruments Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 171: Texas Instruments Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 172: Texas Instruments Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 173: Texas Instruments Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 174: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 175: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 176: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 177: Research methodology



Exhibit 178: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 179: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 180: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio