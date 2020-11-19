Touch Free Convenience this Holiday Season: InComm Payments Teams Up with Mastercard® to Launch MastercardGiftCard.com

The website will facilitate the instant delivery of digital gift cards to the recipient's email. Gift-givers will have customization options for delivery, including a selection of occasion-specific designs and the ability to include a personal message.

To enhance the gift recipient's user experience, in just a few easy steps, the gift cards can be added to a mobile wallet, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay. This is the first time a partner is able to offer this feature on a Mastercard gift card. The ability to add the Mastercard gift card to a mobile wallet makes it easier, faster and more secure for the recipient to pay for purchases wherever Mastercard contactless payments are accepted across the U.S.

Gift recipients can also leverage Click to Pay, a one-click checkout experience, to make purchases at over 10,000 merchants. Click to Pay uses tokenization to secure card credentials and make passwords a thing of the past.

"Today's consumers continue to demand digitally motivated payments options – both in store and online – to meet their evolving needs," said John Levitsky, executive vice president, Account Management at Mastercard. "We remain committed to offering consumers leading payment solutions that offer them flexibility and convenience, and we look forward to working with InComm Payments to deliver this multifaceted gift card experience."

"Gift cards have become especially convenient in the era of social distancing, as consumers can easily gift them or help out family and friends with the gift of choice," said Stefan Happ, President of InComm Payments. "By adding the mobile wallet interface, we're increasing recipients' safety by facilitating touch-free redemptions."

The mobile wallet platforms use a token service in which each transaction is authorized with a one-time unique dynamic security code to ensure transaction security. Customers will have access to advanced wallet-based security and authentication systems to approve payments.

Samsung Pay and the Samsung Pay Logo are a registered trademark of Samsung.

Apple Pay and the Apple Logo are trademarks of Apple Inc.

About InComm Payments

InComm Payments is a global leader in innovative payments technology. Leveraging dynamic technology and proven expertise, InComm Payments delivers enhanced end-to-end payment platforms and emerging financial technology solutions that help businesses grow across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives, mobile payments and financial services. By enabling omnichannel connections to an ever-expanding consumer base in an increasingly digital ecosystem, InComm Payments creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences across the globe. With more than 25 years of experience, over 500,000 points of distribution, 386 global patents and a presence in more than 30 countries, InComm Payments leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, Ga. Learn more at www.InCommPayments.com.

