Touch Screen Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.72% by 2025|Ergonomic Features to Boost Growth|17000+ Technavio Reports

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AU Optronics Corp., Elo Touch Solutions Inc., JFC Industrial Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., NEC Corp., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Shenzhen Leyard Opto-Electronic Co. Ltd., and ViewSonic Corp. are some of the major market participants. The increasing use of smartphones and laptops, ergonomic features, and the increasing adoption of touch screens in the automotive industry will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the high cost of production will hamper the market growth.

Touch Screen Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Application

Personal Use



Professional Use

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Touch Screen Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 . View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Touch Screen Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist touch screen market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the touch screen market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the touch screen market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of touch screen market vendors

Related Reports:

Smartphone Market -The smartphone market size has the potential to grow by 464.20 million units during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.16%. Download a free sample now!

Digitizer Market -The digitizer market has the potential to grow by USD 61.62 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.21%. Download a free sample now!

Touch Screen Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.72% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 13.02 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.15 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AU Optronics Corp., Elo Touch Solutions Inc., JFC Industrial Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., NEC Corp., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Shenzhen Leyard Opto-Electronic Co. Ltd., and ViewSonic Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Download a free sample now to uncover highlights deployed by companies of the touch screen market.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

https://www.technavio.com/

