Touch Solutions Pioneer, TES America LLC, Acquires 3M™ Touch Systems Asset Portfolio

"We look forward to embracing 3M's customers and providing them the consistent 3M touch solution they have come to expect. With our vast knowledge of touch sensor engineering, manufacturing, and systems capabilities, our key objective is to seamlessly integrate 3M's touch offerings and support all our customers towards new levels of success," stated Mark Littlefield, TES America President.

The sale of assets is expected to be completed by the end of December 2020. TES plans to maintain all existing 3M Touch products as well as continued support and expansion of the MicroTouch™ brand of touch monitors.

"By combining the strength of 3M Touch Systems' brand with the touch industry innovation and factory-direct product of TES, we will be able to offer customers not only a broad product mix of components, monitors and touch computers, but also greater efficiency and flexibility through our regional engineering, local customer support and global warehousing capabilities," said Gene Halsey, TES America General Manager.

TES' strength in the interactive display industry comes from over 30 years of industry knowledge coupled with a cutting-edge manufacturing process to provide touch solutions for well-known electronic devices to kiosk integrators in the financial, hospitality, medical, retail point-of-sale and industrial markets. TES specializes in complete customization from single components to touch monitors to embedded touch computers in sizes ranging from 7 inches to 86 inches. We provide our customers with a local solutions partner backed by a global network.

