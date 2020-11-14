Touching Hearts at Home NYC sees strong interest in its senior home care in Westchester, NY

The company was already well established as a provider of top-quality live-in care and companion care for the elderly at home in NYC's Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and Rockland before adding Westchester to its territory.

Touching Hearts at Home NYC's live-in care service for the elderly has seen significantly more demand during the COVID-19 pandemic while vulnerable senior citizens have been encouraged to stay safely at home.

Being housebound and isolated causes loneliness for seniors at times when friends and family members may not be able to visit for a variety of reasons. Recognizing that a live-in carer might not be the right fit for every client, Touching Hearts at Home NYC's solution is its companion-care service for the elderly.

In the absence of loved ones or because of a need to comply with social-distancing requirements, a companion-care service for the elderly can provide a social lifeline.

"More than friendly conversation, a professional carer offers person-centered care with a focus on the vital role of companionship," said company owner Craig Sendach.

The companionship service for the elderly in Westchester, as with other areas served in NYC, can be tailored to a client's needs and means – from just a few hours a week all the way up to a full 24-hour, seven-days-a-week live-in role.

Touching Hearts at Home NYC says all its professional caregivers are employed directly and are matched carefully to the needs of each individual client. The company's stated policy is that all employees are thoroughly screened, bonded and insured. Training begins at orientation, is ongoing, and all those providing companionship service for the elderly are skilled in the art, it says.

The company sees education and infection control as key to quality companion care for the elderly, and all carers are aware of best practices when serving families, whether they are new clients in Westchester or existing clients in other parts of NYC, it says.

The company's care team can also coordinate with healthcare professionals and others, as appropriate, on behalf of the client to ensure that the client's health needs are handled alongside their social wellbeing.

Touching Hearts at Home NYC offers real-time reporting to client's family and friends via the care coordinator and an online Family Room portal.

Family Room is free and allows family members to access records of loved ones' care from any device with internet access. The information shows in real time completed shifts and tasks done or not done at the point of care. Elderly clients and family members can also view a shared calendar that details scheduled visits and invoices.

Touching Hearts at Home's other main offerings for senior home care in New York include Alzheimer's and dementia care, light housekeeping, meal preparation, and running errands.

More information can be obtained at https://www.touchinghearts.com/nyc/senior-home-care-westchester-county-ny/

About Touching Hearts at Home NYC Area

Touching Hearts at Home NYC providing aging adults, seniors, and individuals living with medical conditions and disabilities with in-home care that proves to be considerably more affordable than care outside the home. The agency is known for Non-Medical Home Care, Companionship and Homemaker services serving Manhattan, NY, Brooklyn, Westchester, Queens, and Rockland with a focus on providing person-centered care to help those in need to remain in their home, maintain the lifestyle they choose. and feel confident they will be treated with the respect and kindness they deserve.

https://www.touchinghearts.com/nyc/

