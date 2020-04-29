Touchless Entry with Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro Smart Lock and Donation Program

"The touchless features that the Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro offers, like auto-unlock, unlocking with your smartphone, using Alexa and Google Assistant, even using your Apple Watch, adapt perfectly to this unprecedented times. People can upgrade to an Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro in their house, health care facility, warehouse, or any other place where they need frequent access. With these features, they don't need to touch their lock, and this will lower the risk of getting Coronavirus," said Guillermo Montalvo, Marketing director of U-tec.

The options the Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro offers for a touchless entry are:

Via the smartphone App

Voice Control

Auto Unlock

Apple Watch

With the U-tec App that is available for iOS and Android, people can fully control their Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro, like unlocking and locking, all of it without touching it.

Alexa and Google Assistant need to be paired with the Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro and an Ultraloq Bridge, and this will allow users to use voice commands to unlock or lock the door.

Auto Unlock feature uses the users' GPS to determine the proximity to their door, and then via Bluetooth, it will communicate with the Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro to trigger the function.

Similar to the Auto Unlock feature, Apple Watch will communicate via Bluetooth, with an Apple Watch users will be able to unlock or lock the door.

As the situation intensifies daily, U-tec just announced a donation program. When a customer purchases any Ultraloq Smart Lock on their Website, they will donate 10 meals to the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank, to help people who may now be facing hunger as a result of lost hours, wages, or jobs.

About U-tec

U-tec leads connected smart door lock revolution. Located in Fremont, California, U-tec invents and manufactures Ultraloq Whole-Home Smart lock system that fits into any lifestyle that lets consumers access every door in a true keyless way. They have complete control of who comes and goes via smartphone even they are away. Temporary access can be granted to guests, dog walker, babysitter, or service provider remotely. Ultraloq smart lock integrates seamlessly with major smart home platforms to intelligently interact with other smart devices, which provides unlimited possibilities.

SOURCE U-tec