Touchplan Announces Record Growth, Executive Appointments

BOSTON, Mar. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MOCA Systems, Inc., the parent company of the award-winning construction planning platform called Touchplan, is capitalizing on record growth in 2020 by announcing several appointments to Touchplan's senior executive leadership team. Building on current momentum, the team will focus on global expansion.

For 21 years, MOCA Systems has been at the forefront of some of the world's most influential, innovative, and challenging design and construction projects. Leading building owners, developers, and contractors globally continue to trust Touchplan to optimize their project costs and delivery on $47 billion worth of construction. More than 32,000 construction professionals on over 2,500 construction and infrastructure projects worldwide use Touchplan to complete work faster and more efficiently.

Despite an unprecedented global slowdown due to COVID-19, Touchplan experienced a 23% annual increase in revenue in 2020. With mandates requiring social distancing on jobsites, elimination of physical meeting spaces, and changes to how projects are scheduled, the need for seamless collaboration "anywhere and anytime" proved critical to project planning and delivery. Touchplan's approachable and reliable platform serves as a distinct solution to these issues and thereby serves as a competitive advantage in keeping projects moving.

As further indication of this global change in construction workflow, Touchplan saw a 60% increase in total users on the platform and a 210% increase in scheduled and completed construction activities. In 2020 alone, project teams using Touchplan planned and delivered over 20 million hours of total construction job work.

To meet this ongoing market demand, Touchplan expects to expand its sales, marketing, and business development teams with several additional hires over the coming months.

Growth Leadership Appointments

Michael Sullivan is appointed general manager of Touchplan to oversee global business expansion. Michael, a principal at MOCA Systems since 2006, has served in a number of executive capacities within the Touchplan organization for seven years. In addition to his deep construction industry knowledge, Michael assumes the helm with over 30 years of product, manufacturing, and operations leadership expertise. His previous roles include management positions at Honeywell and DuPont.

Jon Purdy is appointed chief financial officer of MOCA Systems, Inc., and oversees the finance operations of MOCA's businesses with a special focus on implementing strategies to rapidly scale Touchplan's monthly recurring revenue at competitive margins. Jon has 25 years of finance and operations experience in the technology industry holding a variety of senior leadership roles at Fiserv, Oracle, and Sun Microsystems.

Dan Feldman serves as Touchplan's chief technology officer leading all of Touchplan's platform expansion, software design, implementation, and product development strategies. He has held several key executive leadership positions at leading technology firms that include KAYAK, Hewlett Packard, IBM, Synetic, Sybase, and Thomson Financial.

Finally, Charles Simmons is appointed Touchplan's chief revenue officer, where he is expected to drive global sales, marketing, and partner development growth strategies. He joins the firm with 35 years of global executive sales leadership experience in enterprise software revenue growth. Most recently, Charlie served as senior partner at Force Management, a sales effectiveness management consulting firm. He has also held global senior revenue leadership positions at Harte Hanks, Experian and Dun and Bradstreet.

"I'm excited to be aligned with Jon, Dan, and Charlie on the Touchplan executive leadership team," commented Michael Sullivan. "Their appointments, combined with our momentum over the course of the past year, will allow us to continue to partner with more owners, developers, general contractors and specialty trade contractors globally to improve construction planning processes and ultimately make people's lives better, more balanced and less stressful."

About MOCA Systems, Inc.

Since 1999, MOCA's vision and commitment has been to deliver quality solutions to help clients transform the way their projects are planned, designed, built, and managed. By providing technology services and consulting services, its mission is to help clients save both time and money while not sacrificing quality on large, complex challenging projects.

About Touchplan

As the technology services group of MOCA Systems, Inc. Touchplan strives to deliver approachable, progressive solutions that transform construction into a more collaborative, transparent, and adaptable process for the design and construction industry. Touchplan is committed to its belief that learning from data is the key to making a construction process more efficient and, in turn, will make people's lives better.

SOURCE Touchplan

Related Links

https://www.touchplan.io

