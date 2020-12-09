Touchscreen Coffee Perfection

JURA SmartConnect features Bluetooth ® communication to work flawlessly with J.O.E. to enhance your JURA experience. Selected JURA models come equipped with Smart Connect – and others are compatible with it (sold separately). J.O.E. can personalize your favorite beverages, display videos and maintenance instructions, order filters and more – in addition to initiating brewing on demand.

JURA's online recipe collection is filled with creative inspiration, such as Marshmallow Latte. Mix chocolate sauce, mini marshmallows and a little Tabasco in the bottom of a glass, and brew a latte macchiato over it to mix and mingle the flavors. Using the J.O.E. app, you can assign Siri shortcuts for up to three favorite coffee beverages (from iOS 12) to initiate brewing with voice commands – or save up to three coffee specialties on your Apple Watch.

Espresso Naranja. This recipe couldn't be simpler: just cover the inside base of an espresso glass with chocolate orange sauce, and then prepare an espresso macchiato. JURA's fine foam technology creates airy, feather-like milk foam for coffee specialties brewed to barista standards.

Get into the holiday spirit with Gingerbread Espresso. It's as simple as flavoring a perfectly prepared espresso with a little vanilla syrup and a pinch of gingerbread spice, also known as "lebkuchen" in Switzerland. JURA's Pulse Extraction Process (P.E.P.®) optimizes the aroma of a short espresso or ristretto, for rich, full-bodied flavor.

The refreshing Rosemary Orange Tonic features orange-flavored Cointreau liquor, mixed with tonic water, rosemary, orange zest and ice cubes – with an espresso prepared on top. Because water purity is essential to ideal coffee taste, JURA machines use advanced CLEARYL filters and RFID technology to detect filter use.

For a special occasion dessert, Vanilla Velvet combines coffee, milk, whipped cream and sugar with Advocaat, made with eggs, sugar and brandy. A scoop of vanilla ice cream creates a spectacular presentation. JURA machines offer one-touch brewing of authentic crema coffee, the key ingredient for this delicious recipe and more.

For more information, visit jura.com.

SOURCE JURA