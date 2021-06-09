Touchstone Bank Adds to the Wake Forest-MSA Team

PRINCE GEORGE, Va., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC Pink: TSBA), is pleased to announce Mr. Randy Clayton as its SVP, Regional Market Executive of the Wake Forest, North Carolina market. Mr. Clayton has over 20 years of executive banking experience, most recently as a Senior Vice President/Commercial Lender in the greater Raleigh market area of Select Bank & Trust. Prior to Select Bank & Trust, Mr. Clayton expanded the commercial business portfolio of Four Oaks Bank in the Apex, North Carolina market, where he served as Senior Vice President /Commercial Loan Officer. Mr. Clayton's accomplishments in the commercial, business lending, and retail banking operations extend to his position as the Senior Vice President/Retail Area Manager at Suntrust Bank (now Truist), Raleigh, Cary, Apex NC/ Chapel Hill. There, Mr. Clayton's customer service excellence protocols benefitted both the bank and its customers in the Chapel Hill market as evidenced in delivering above-forecast performance. Mr. Clayton also held executive level positions at Central Carolina Bank, Apex, NC. At Central Carolina Bank Mr. Clayton devised and directed comprehensive growth strategies aimed at delivering excellence in customer service.

Mr. Clayton began his banking career at Wachovia Bank and held various positions during his tenure at the Bank.

Mr. Clayton holds a Bachelor of Science degree from East Carolina University and is a Graduate of the North Carolina School of Banking. Mr. Clayton has vast volunteer experience both as an active member on the Apex Chamber of Commerce Board and as an award-winning volunteer serving in several non-profit leadership roles in the Apex and Cary communities.

"We are certainly pleased to have Randy join the team at Touchstone Bank serving the Wake Forest-MSA. His experience and high-quality customer service earned him the admiration, respect and trust of his clients. "said James Black, President & CEO. Black added, "Those same traits carry over to his leadership style and the ability to connect with the Touchstone culture. He joins a team of professionals and will be under the leadership of EVP, Chief Lending Officer, Sean Link. Sean joined the Touchstone Bank executive team this past December and is leading the charge for our market expansion. The combination of their leadership and passion, will give clients the opportunity to experience next level customer service in the Wake Forest-MSA." Sean Link commented, "Randy brings effective leadership skills to a market he knows well and a personal style that fosters customer's trust and satisfaction."

About Touchstone Bankshares, Inc.

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. is the bank holding company for Touchstone Bank. The majority of the Company's business activities are conducted through the Bank. The Bank is a full-service community bank headquartered in Prince George, Virginia. The Bank has ten branches serving Southern and Central Virginia and two branches and a loan center serving Northern North Carolina. Visit www.touchstone.bank for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. For this purpose, any statement that is not a statement of historical fact may be deemed to be a forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from historical results or those anticipated by such statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; changes in interest rates and general economic conditions; the legislative/regulatory climate; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government; the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios; demand for loan products; deposit flows; competition; demand for financial services in the Company's market area; mergers, acquisitions and dispositions; implementation of new technologies and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; and tax and accounting rules, principles, policies and guidelines.

