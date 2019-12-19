Touchstone Bank Announces Annual Cash Dividend

PRINCE GEORGE, Va., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Touchstone Bank (the "Bank") (OTC Pink: TSBA) announced the Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.28 per share for Touchstone Bank Common and Preferred shareholders of record as of January 3, 2020, payable January 17, 2020.

About Touchstone Bank

Touchstone Bank is a full-service community bank headquartered in Prince George, Virginia, with approximately $474 million in total assets. The Bank has eleven branches serving Southern and Central Virginia and two branches and a loan center serving Northern North Carolina. Visit www.touchstone.bank for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this document are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those included in these statements due to a variety of factors.

