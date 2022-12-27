Touchstone Essentials, a detox and organic supplement direct sales company, has donated over $50,000 in aid of World Central Kitchen (WCK.org) this holiday season.

RALEIGH, N.C. , Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Touchstone Essentials, a global direct selling organization offering organic wellness and detox supplements, has exceeded its fundraising goal in aid of World Central Kitchen (WCK.org) and donated over $50,000 this holiday season in support of WCK's worldwide relief efforts.

Touchstone Essentials Donates over $50,000 to World Central Kitchen

This donation reflects Touchstone Essentials' continued commitment to the heroic work undertaken by World Central Kitchen. Touchstone Essentials' vision is to touch the lives of five million families with goodness, and World Central Kitchen is an organization whose values align and further this mission. In the past three years, the Touchstone Essentials community has contributed over $110,000 in support of WCK.

At a time when disasters have hit families at home and around the world, Founder and CEO Eddie Stone says it's more important than ever to support those in need. "Touchstone Essentials is about touching lives with goodness. That's why we chose to team up with World Central Kitchen, an organization that uses the power of food to heal communities around the world."

WCK has provided more than 200 million chef-prepared meals for communities worldwide. In the past year, WCK has brought comfort and nourishment to communities in the wake of floods, hurricanes, earthquakes, and the war-torn landscapes in Ukraine.

Stone shared, "This year, we raised over $50,000 and encouraged our Touchstone Essentials community to join with us so that we could make a difference together. We matched every dollar donated to benefit the many worthwhile programs that WCK provides globally."

In a year when much of the direct sales industry saw stagnant or declining sales, Touchstone Essentials is thankful they have thrived, achieving another year of outstanding growth throughout all markets, enabling them to give back to others.

"Consumers' continued demand for natural ways to support health and well-being, combined with our proven digital marketing initiatives have resulted in another record year for us. This allows us to be in a position to give back to those in need and make a difference in people's lives," said Stone.

2022 is also a year in which Touchstone Essentials celebrated its 10-year anniversary, a milestone achievement few companies reach, and now it's poised for even greater things ahead.

Stone explained, "We believe the future lies in getting back to the way things were. Natural. Organic. Non-Toxic. The world needs more good in it, and our community is making a difference around the globe. Today, we're delivering the good of nature to homes on every continent. With 10 years of growth, and countless lives changed for the better, the best is yet to come."

To learn more, visit https://www.thegoodinside.com

About Touchstone Essentials

Touchstone Essentials was born with a commitment to clean ingredients, organic practices and sustainability. Our vision is to touch the lives of five million families with goodness. Touchstone Essentials' supplements read like a recipe for good health, filled with organic ingredients, and never any toxic additives. Designed to fit around a busy lifestyle, our wellness products help people detox, build, and balance. Everyone deserves the good inside. Learn more about how to build a good life at https://TheGoodInside.com.

Press Contact:

Sonia O'Farrell

919-900-4300 ext. 106

https://thegoodinside.com/

SOURCE Touchstone Essentials