Touchstone Living's New Mosaic Community Offers Ownership For Less Than Cost of Renting

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Touchstone Living's new Mosaic community is from the builder that makes homeownership possible for those who thought it out of their reach, and it's changing the quality of life for former renters - one incredible home at a time.

In this new, developing area at the south end of the Las Vegas Strip, Mosaic's low payments and easy financing options are for 13 designs, three bedrooms with 2 to 2.5 baths; two-car attached garages, plus many included features often considered upgrades.

Also rich with resort-style amenities, owners enjoy access to three pools, pool house, half basketball court, two dog parks, playground area, picnic pavilion, gazebos, cabanas, large common greens, and 24/7 Roaming Security.

"Feedback has been overwhelmingly positive," according to Tom McCormick, President/Owner of Touchstone Living . "These are stylish floorplans that include upscale features and digital connectivity today's buyers want, yet Mosaic is easily affordable at prices far below the current median cost of Las Vegas homes."

The Granite, Marble, Slate, and Quartz are the four series offered, with mortgage payments of $1057 to $1259 per month for 1,273 to 1,951 square feet. Compared to Las Vegas' current average rental cost ($1107) and home size (894 sf), owning a Mosaic home is truly a smart financial move.

Inside: Kitchens with granite countertops, Kohler sinks, stainless-steel appliances; Homeowner Suites with walk-in closets; laundry rooms with Samsung washer and dryer; window coverings; and 100% Energy Star construction. Outside: 21st century wireless capabilities with Ring® doorbell, Smart Entry Door Lock and Wi-Fi Garage Door.

Each home's HOA dues cover Cox Gigablast internet and 220-channels with HBO and Showtime; water; sewer; garbage; landscape maintenance and insurance.

"In today's world," McCormick adds, "it can bring real peace of mind to start fresh in a brand-new home environment, one designed specifically to enhance your lifestyle and health. This is a great opportunity to start building your own home equity. With $0 Down Programs and historically low interest rates, ownership is easier than you think."

Mosaic is just east of I-15 at St. Rose Parkway. To schedule an appointment call (702) 767-7232, or visit http://www.TouchstoneLiving.com

