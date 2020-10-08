Toufayan Helps Aspiring Chefs Reach Their Dreams

"With all of the current challenges students are facing ... we're proud to offer this scholarship" Tweet this

"With all of the current challenges students are facing during the pandemic, extra financial hardships and more, we're proud to offer this scholarship to two individuals who are passionate about their commitment to the field of Baking and Pastry Arts – which we hold dear to our heart at Toufayan," said Karen Toufayan, vice president of marketing and sales at Toufayan.

In addition to the scholarships, when social distancing guidelines permit, the recipients will be invited to Toufayans main bakery for a guided tour and success secrets from Toufayan's lead bakers about the companies almost 100-year-old pita bread recipe.

About Toufayan Bakeries

Since 1926, families have been relyin' on the fresh taste of Toufayan. Toufayan is one of the largest privately held specialty bread bakeries in the US. Making the best bread has always been a passion for the Toufayan family. For almost 90 years, the Toufayans have been filling lunch boxes, toasters, and tummies with fresh lines of pitas, flatbreads, bagels, wraps, lavash, and breadsticks. Based in Ridgefield, N.J. with bakeries in Orlando and Plant City, Florida, the third generation of Toufayans oversees the entire process from ingredient sourcing and production to distribution. While trends come and go, high quality, fresh and authentic products are always in demand. The Toufayan family is committed to quality you can taste. Find Toufayan at www.toufayan.com and www.facebook.com/toufayan .

SOURCE Toufayan Bakeries

Related Links

http://www.toufayan.com

