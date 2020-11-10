Tough Stump Technologies Releases ATOS Tracking System to Increase Safety & Awareness for Military, First Responders Tweet this

ATOS operates in the UHF spectrum, independent of cellular, WiFi or satellite networks. The Command Link connects via Blue Tooth to an ATAK EUD and can communicate via UHF with tags at a range of 1 to 4 miles, increasing to 30+ miles in the air. The user can choose to broadcast the location of tags over their ATAK network using mesh network radios or the internet. The ATOS Tracking System is available for purchase only through Tough Stump Technologies at www.toughstump.com or 910-725-0895.

The ATOS Tracking System is named in honor of ATOS, a military working dog that was KIA on Christmas Eve 2007 in Iraq and is the inspiration for the product. "Atos was a teammate," said Heavenston. "If we had this on him that night, the outcome would have been a lot different."

About Tough Stump Technologies, LLC

Tough Stump Technologies is a Veteran owned and operated business with a passion for innovation, headquartered in Southern Pines, NC. With over 150 years of combined experience in small unit tactics, SUAS operations and air-to-ground integration, Tough Stump fuses the latest remote sensing technology with the highest standards of integrity and performance. Tough Stump excels in the development and implementation of simple solutions to complex problems. Offering tactical networking and communications integration, geospatial mapping, custom SUAS packages and specialized training, Tough Stump supports operations across the globe. For more information on Tough Stump Technologies or ATOS, visit www.toughstump.com or call 910-725-0895.

