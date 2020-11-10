Tough Stump Technologies Releases ATOS Tracking System
GPS-enabled Tracking System Provides Increased Safety and Situational Awareness for Military, First Responders
Nov 10, 2020, 16:55 ET
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tough Stump Technologies, LLC is proud to announce the official release of the ATOS tracking system. "ATOS is a GPS-enabled tracking system that allows you to Track What Matters," said Jarrett Heavenston, co-founder of Tough Stump. "That could be military working dogs and first responders to vehicles and containers, or anything in between."
The ATOS Tracking System is an organic line of sight GPS tracking system that runs inside of ATAK. It provides the operator the ability to track and monitor the real time location of 100+ tags. Additionally, the user can assign unique attributes to each tag. ATOS consists of 3 components: an ATAK End User Device, the ATOS Tag powered by a CR 123 battery, and a Command Link UHF Receiver.
ATOS operates in the UHF spectrum, independent of cellular, WiFi or satellite networks. The Command Link connects via Blue Tooth to an ATAK EUD and can communicate via UHF with tags at a range of 1 to 4 miles, increasing to 30+ miles in the air. The user can choose to broadcast the location of tags over their ATAK network using mesh network radios or the internet. The ATOS Tracking System is available for purchase only through Tough Stump Technologies at www.toughstump.com or 910-725-0895.
The ATOS Tracking System is named in honor of ATOS, a military working dog that was KIA on Christmas Eve 2007 in Iraq and is the inspiration for the product. "Atos was a teammate," said Heavenston. "If we had this on him that night, the outcome would have been a lot different."
About Tough Stump Technologies, LLC
Tough Stump Technologies is a Veteran owned and operated business with a passion for innovation, headquartered in Southern Pines, NC. With over 150 years of combined experience in small unit tactics, SUAS operations and air-to-ground integration, Tough Stump fuses the latest remote sensing technology with the highest standards of integrity and performance. Tough Stump excels in the development and implementation of simple solutions to complex problems. Offering tactical networking and communications integration, geospatial mapping, custom SUAS packages and specialized training, Tough Stump supports operations across the globe. For more information on Tough Stump Technologies or ATOS, visit www.toughstump.com or call 910-725-0895.
SOURCE Tough Stump Technologies LLC