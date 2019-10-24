TourConnect & Didgigo Announce Digital Content Partnership

DALLAS, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TourConnect , the travel trade partner management platform, and Didgigo , the Australian-based bespoke travel document provider, are pleased to announce an industry-leading digital content partnership.

The agreement will create content for over 55,000 travel products, from over 25,000 suppliers, and will be available to travel booking organizations around the world. The integrated solution allows suppliers to manage their digital content within TourConnect's system, then synchronize content with Didgigo so the content automatically appears in critical travel documents of agents, wholesalers, and DMCs.

"Content management is a constant challenge for everyone in tourism; you need great, and great-looking, content to sell. We are excited to tackle that challenge by adding another tool to our offerings that reduce the inefficiency of tourism's B2B relationships," said, Michael Herrmann, founder of TourConnect.

Suppliers (hotels, day tours, attractions, etc.) will be able to manage their digital content, including product descriptions, details, images, and videos in a free TourConnect profile. The integration will then allow suppliers to synchronize their content with Didgigo. When data exists in both systems, the user will be able to choose which content to keep, which content to overwrite, and which content to automatically synchronize going forward.

This integration benefits both suppliers and buyers (tour operators, wholesalers, travel agents, etc.) by increasing the content that is available, and ensuring that content is up-to-date, eloquent and visually appealing. Suppliers will now be able to manage all of their buyer relationships in one system, including their digital content and rates. Buyers will now have a portal for their suppliers to provide great content. That content will then flow automatically into their quotations, confirmations, and critical travel documents.

The Didgigo solution is the first time that suppliers can have an impact on the sale of their products via travel companies during the itinerary quotation stage of the transaction. Better presentation drives better results in the sale of travel services.

Matt McKinley, founder of Didgigo, explains, "Our partnership with TourConnect enables suppliers to support their product sales via distribution partners. There are huge benefits in time saving, cost of distribution, and quality for both suppliers and travel companies. We look forward to supporting the transformation of our industry."

For more on TourConnect, visit www.tourconnect.com .

