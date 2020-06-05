TourConnect Introduces B2B Partner Management Tool

DALLAS, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In light of the challenges that the tourism industry is facing, TourConnect is putting all of its resources into assisting tourism organizations with technology to increase operational efficiency and maximize productivity. TourConnect's new Partner Management Tool combines a CRM, a virtual industry trade event, a rate management tool, and a marketing material distribution tool into one platform.

"We recognize that travel agencies, tour operators, hotels and suppliers of all sizes have their own unique challenges right now, from reduced staff to slashed budgets, and we can help," said Michael Herrmann, founder of TourConnect. "Now is the time to be as efficient and organized as possible. Our new Partner Management Tool can help organizations to keep costs down while positioning themselves to be ready to hit the ground running as soon as bookings start picking back up."

TourConnect's Partner Management Tool allows users to manage all of their key industry contacts in one place. Users can send vital messages to all partners while maintaining a history of conversations, contracts, and notes for every partner. TourConnect's other tools, including rate management and marketing material distribution, are built on top of the new Partner Management infrastructure. TourConnect's platform also has robust APIs that can integrate to other CRMs, booking systems, and other industry software.

In an effort to help tourism organizations now , so they can be in the best place possible as they navigate the recovery, TourConnect is also offering flexible pricing options: 20% down and no payments until 2021 on all existing solutions and any custom development work. TourConnect wants to help companies to invest in the technology they need to recover now, while aligning payment with future revenue as the industry rebounds.

TourConnect provides software solutions to eliminate the inefficient processes that tourism organizations have relied on for decades. Using modern technology, TourConnect focuses on building tools to help with every aspect of B2B relationships in the tourism industry, except the bookings themselves. TourConnect has offices in Sydney, Australia and Dallas, Texas.

