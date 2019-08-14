Tourico Vacations Adds New Booking Platform With Discounted Home Rentals 8-40% Savings Over Competition

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the rising popularity of short-term home rental platforms, an increasing number of vacationers are trading in their reservations at crowded luxury hotels for private havens tucked away in quiet residential areas. Tourico Vacations is adding a new booking platform allowing travelers to enjoy discounted home rentals 8-40% savings over competition. Best of all, these hand selected havens truly are superior to other traditional homeshare options, "distinguished for their trusted quality, unique amenities, and exceptional value."

The new accommodations platform features more than 200,000 unique, professionally managed apartments, homes, villas, novelty properties, and other one-of-a-kind havens across more than 600 different destinations throughout the U.S., Canada, the Caribbean, South & Central America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. This ensures no matter where you want to spend your vacation, you can enjoy the all the comforts of home as well as the additional convenience of feeling like you're in an upscale hotel!

Exclusive members can enjoy password-protected access to these special rates, which are guaranteed to be lower than the major vacation rental platforms. Direct comparisons are made and shown consistently throughout the site to ensure unbeatable prices. If you seek freedom and control over your vacation – this platform is designed to give it to you.

More than 35% of all business and leisure travelers today are choosing private accommodations over conventional hotels and resorts, and now so can you. If you're looking for a three-star property, or a five-star; a private one bedroom home with a view, or a 15-room property for a large group seeking adventure; this new platform has countless hospitable havens available for you ranging anywhere from $80 per night to $10,000 per night.

Tourico Vacations is an online booking engine offering customers insider prices on over 16,000 hotels, 2,000 cruise itineraries, flights, car rentals, vacation packages, and attractions worldwide – and now, offers incredible private home rentals. Tourico Vacations also offers Condos, European and American homes, with over 4,500 luxury vacation condos available by the week. Tourico Vacations is an exclusive "Members Only" travel site that allows for incredible savings on a variety of domestic and international travel experiences. Becoming a member of Tourico Vacations allows travelers to explore all the best destinations as well as enjoy reliable personal concierge services and members-only access to timeshares, vacation homes, high-end resorts, world-famous attractions, and more. From all-inclusive cruises, to luxury hotel stays, Tourico Vacations' proprietary technology enables us to offer an outstanding array of convenient online travel services for every type of adventurer.

