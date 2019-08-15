Tourico Vacations Launches Vacation Sweepstakes: Enter Now for a Chance to Win a Great Getaway

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tourico Vacations' latest vacation sweepstakes is offering valid U.S. residents the chance to win a weeklong vacation in a stunning condo located in the heart of the sunny city of Orlando! Participants can and should enter for the drawing, which will take place on December 30th, 2019, by filling out the simple form provided online. This offer includes accommodations for up to four travelers, meaning winners will be able to bring along up to three additional family members and friends to share in their glory.

Winners will get the chance to be right in the center of all the action, surrounded by some of Florida's, best attractions, including Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure, SeaWorld, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Gatorland, Legoland, Old Town, and more. Plus, countless nightclubs and eateries for vacationers of all ages can be found all over the city, such as City Walk, Downtown Disney, Player One, and more. Best of all, Orlando is within less than two hours of just about any beach on either coast, including Cocoa Beach and Clearwater!

This offer is perfect for any individual, couple, or small group/family in desperate need of a great vacation in one of the country's warmest and most beautiful paradises! So please, enter online now for your chance to win by visiting the Tourico Vacations website, www.touricovacations.org/vacation-sweepstakes-enter-and-win-a-great-getaway, and filling out the prompted entry form right away. There are no obligations required to become eligible to participate in this offer; nor are there any risks. Simply fill out the form, wait and see if you're a winner, and collect your prize!

Be Advised: all personal information submitted to Tourico Vacations for the purpose of participating in this sweepstakes shall not be given or sold to any third-party. Airfare and other travel/entertainment taxes and/or fees are also not included in this offer. The offer must be used within one year from the original date of receipt, excluding holidays. By participating in this offer, winners authorize Tourico Vacations to use their "picture and first name in future marketing." This offer is limited to only one entry per person.

Tourico Vacations is the first online booking engine designed to provide customers with exceptional insider prices on over 16,000 hotels, 2,000 cruise itineraries, flights, car rentals, vacation packages, and attractions worldwide. In addition to travel services, Tourico Vacations recently introduced Condos, European and American homes, a unique service offering accommodations at over 4,500 luxury vacation condos worldwide by the week.

