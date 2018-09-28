Tourico Vacations Reviews Family-Friendly All Inclusive Resorts Opening in 2019

BOSTON, Oct. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Grand Fiesta Americana Punta Cana Los Corales is a "US $130 million-dollar development" that will feature "five-star amenities and beach activities including snorkeling, paddle boarding and kayaking" for guests of all ages when its doors finally open in 2019. Families can expect to find water parks, swimming pools, spas, live entertainment, a massive variety of restaurants, incredible offsite expedition services, numerous youth programs, and so much more.

Royalton Luxury Resorts will be ambitiously opening two brand new all inclusive, family-friendly resorts in 2019, the Royalton Antigua, in the Caribbean, and the Royalton Cancun, in Mexico. In addition to offering stunning waterfront views, white sandy beaches, incredible non-motorized water sports, sparkling pools, incredible dining, and more, both resorts will also offer a variety of family and youth-oriented programs in the Clubhouse Kids Club alongside pals Max & Ruby, including a number of engaging recreational activities. Knowing that your kids are safe and having a good time while you're away from home is half the battle of enjoying a vacation, but at the Royalton Luxury Resorts, you can feel confident that your children are always safe and entertained.

The Nickelodeon Hotels and Resorts Riviera Maya will offer something for everyone when it opens in 2019. The 500,000 square foot Aqua Nick waterpark, for instance, will feature a lazy river, waterslides, tubes, a spraying ground, and more, for everyone to enjoy as well as a smaller section reserved just for your littlest tots, with mini-slides and tubes, built just for them. Kids will also get a chance to experience surprise visits from famous Nickelodeon stars, like Dora the Explorer, SpongeBob, and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The resort will also offer kids the freedom to explore and take advantage of a number of shows, games, activities, events, and other immersive entertainment at several specially designated locations such as Club Nick, Plaza Orange, and the Mainstage Theater. For adults, four unique onsite bars, equipped with expert mixologists will be there to quench your every thirst while the luxury spa takes care of all your family's pampering needs.

Tourico Vacations is the first online booking engine designed to provide members with exceptional insider prices on over 16,000 hotels, 2,000 cruise itineraries, flights, car rentals, vacation packages, and attractions worldwide. In addition to travel services, Tourico Vacations recently introduced Condos, European and American homes, a unique service offering accommodations at over 4,500 luxury vacation condos worldwide by the week.

