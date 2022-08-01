Tourism and Hotel Market in China: Segmentation by type (Outbound tourism and inbound tourism) and product (Chain hotels and independent hotels), Forecast till 2026 - Technavio

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global Tourism and Hotel Market in China as a part of the global consumer discretionary market within the global consumer discretionary market. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis, to know more about the levels of growth of the Tourism and Hotel Market in China throughout the forecast period.

Tourism and Hotel Market in China Value Chain Analysis

The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

The value chain of the Tourism and Hotel Market in China includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

Vendor Insights

The Tourism and Hotel Market in China is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the best of the opportunity, the market vendors should focus more on the fast-growing segment's growth prospects while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the Tourism and Hotel Market in China, including some the vendors such as Beijing Zhiyuan International Travel Agency Co. Ltd., Emei Shan Tourism Co. Ltd., Expedia Group Inc., Guangdong International Hotel Management Holdings Ltd., Huangshan Tourism Development Co. Ltd., Huazhu Group Ltd., InterContinental Hotels Group PLC, Intrepid Group Pty Ltd., Jin Jiang International Holdings Co. Ltd.

Product Insights and News

Expedia Group Inc.- the company offers various travel and advertising services. Various brands under this segment include Hotels.com, Vrbo, Orbitz, Travelocity, and others.

the company offers various travel and advertising services. Various brands under this segment include Hotels.com, Vrbo, Orbitz, Travelocity, and others. Huangshan Tourism Development Co. Ltd.- the company operates 6 hotels in the mountain, namely Beihai Hotel, Xihai Hotel, Baiyun Hotel, Shilin Hotel, Paiyunlou Hotel, and Yupinglou Hotel.

the company operates 6 hotels in the mountain, namely Beihai Hotel, Xihai Hotel, Baiyun Hotel, Shilin Hotel, Paiyunlou Hotel, and Yupinglou Hotel. Huazhu Group Ltd.- The company offers hotel services through its hotel brands such as Joya Hotel, Blossom House , and Steigenberger Hotels and Resort.

The company offers hotel services through its hotel brands such as Joya Hotel, , and Steigenberger Hotels and Resort. Jin Jiang International Holdings Co. Ltd.- The company provides quality transportation solutions to political VIPs, business travelers, and tourists.

company provides quality transportation solutions to political VIPs, business travelers, and tourists. Marriott International Inc.- The company is engaged in the operation of luxury and premium properties located in the US and Canada .

Key Market Dynamics

The growing appreciation for local and genuine experiences is one of the major reasons for boosting China's tourist and hotel industries. Tourists are putting more emphasis on discovering local communities and their cultures, which are regarded as one of the most important facets of the Chinese tourism and hotel industries.

Additionally, tourists favor:

Choosing local goods over mementos

Utilizing public transportation for adventurous travel rather than a cab

consuming dinner at a place that only uses zero-kilometer ingredients, including primary foods like local, low-impact meat, cheese, and honey.

As travelers become more conscious of the effects that tourism has on the environment, this new style of tourism is anticipated to gain popularity. Such elements are anticipated to propel market expansion during the forecast period.

Tourism and Hotel Market Scope in China Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.81% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 24.23 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.09 Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Beijing Zhiyuan International Travel Agency Co. Ltd., Emei Shan Tourism Co. Ltd., Expedia Group Inc., Guangdong International Hotel Management Holdings Ltd., Huangshan Tourism Development Co. Ltd., Huazhu Group Ltd., InterContinental Hotels Group PLC, Intrepid Group Pty Ltd., Jin Jiang International Holdings Co. Ltd., Jinmao China Hotel Investments and Management Ltd., Marriott International Inc., Shangri La Asia Ltd, The Dragon Trip., Tongcheng Travel Holdings Ltd., Trip.com Group Ltd., TUI AG, and Tuniu Corp Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market



Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 11: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 12: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 13: Chart on China : Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 14: Data Table on China : Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 16: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 21: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 23: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 24: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Outbound tourism - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Chart on Outbound tourism - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Outbound tourism - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 28: Chart on Outbound tourism - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Outbound tourism - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Inbound tourism - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Chart on Inbound tourism - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Inbound tourism - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: Chart on Inbound tourism - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Inbound tourism - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 35: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 37: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Chain hotels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 39: Chart on Chain hotels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Chain hotels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Chart on Chain hotels - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Chain hotels - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Independent hotels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 43: Chart on Independent hotels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Independent hotels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Chart on Independent hotels - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Independent hotels - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 47: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 48: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 49: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 50: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 51: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 52: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 53: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 54: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Expedia Group Inc.

Exhibit 55: Expedia Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 56: Expedia Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 57: Expedia Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 58: Expedia Group Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Huangshan Tourism Development Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 59: Huangshan Tourism Development Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 60: Huangshan Tourism Development Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 61: Huangshan Tourism Development Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Huazhu Group Ltd.

Exhibit 62: Huazhu Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 63: Huazhu Group Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 64: Huazhu Group Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Jin Jiang International Holdings Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 65: Jin Jiang International Holdings Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 66: Jin Jiang International Holdings Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 67: Jin Jiang International Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Marriott International Inc.

Exhibit 68: Marriott International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 69: Marriott International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 70: Marriott International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 71: Marriott International Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Shangri La Asia Ltd

Exhibit 72: Shangri La Asia Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 73: Shangri La Asia Ltd - Business segments



Exhibit 74: Shangri La Asia Ltd - Key offerings



Exhibit 75: Shangri La Asia Ltd - Segment focus

10.9 Tongcheng Travel Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 76: Tongcheng Travel Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 77: Tongcheng Travel Holdings Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 78: Tongcheng Travel Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Trip.com Group Ltd.

Exhibit 79: Trip.com Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 80: Trip.com Group Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 81: Trip.com Group Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 TUI AG

Exhibit 82: TUI AG - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 83: TUI AG - Business segments

- Business segments

Exhibit 84: TUI AG - Key offerings

- Key offerings

Exhibit 85: TUI AG - Segment focus

10.12 Tuniu Corp

Exhibit 86: Tuniu Corp - Overview



Exhibit 87: Tuniu Corp - Product / Service



Exhibit 88: Tuniu Corp - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 89: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 90: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 91: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 92: Research methodology



Exhibit 93: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 94: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 95: List of abbreviations

