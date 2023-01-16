Tourism and hotel market in Indonesia size to grow by USD 21.93 billion from 2021 to 2026; A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

Jan 16, 2023, 15:00 ET
The tourism and hotel market in Indonesia size is estimated to increase by USD 21.93 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.81% during the forecast period.
Tourism and hotel market in Indonesia – Vendor Analysis
Vendor Offerings -
- Aryaduta Aryaduta Hotel Group - The company offers a wide range of hotels such as Aryaduta Menteng, Aryaduta Suite Semanggi, Aryaduta Bandung, and others.
- Double-Six Luxury Hotel Seminyak - The company offers suites such as Leisure suites, Junior Leisure Suites Twin, and Penthouses through their hotels.
- Grandmas Plus Hotel Airport - The company offers cozy rooms with all the right leisure facilities and swift transfers to reach the airports.
Vendor Landscape - The tourism and hotel market in Indonesia is fragmented, with the presence of several regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer tourism and hotel in Indonesia in the market are Aryaduta Aryaduta Hotel Group, Double-Six Luxury Hotel Seminyak, Grandmas Plus Hotel Airport, Katamaran Hotel and Resort, Kempinski Hotels SA, Le Eminence Hotel Convention and Resort, Pesona Alam Resort and Spa, Pullman Ciawi Vimala Hills Resort Spa and Convention, Puri Sari Beach Hotel, and Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group Co. Ltd. and others.
The tourism and hotel market in Indonesia is at its growing stage. This statistical study of the tourism and hotel market in Indonesia encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors. The tourism and hotel market in Indonesia is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as price, government licensing, service portfolio, quality, brand, and safety measures to compete in the market.
Tourism and hotel market in Indonesia - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
- Key purchase criteria
- Adoption rates
- Adoption lifecycle
- Drivers of price sensitivity
Tourism And Hotel Market In Indonesia - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on tourists (domestic and international) and hotel type (chain hotels and independent hotels).
- The domestic segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The domestic tourism segment dominates the market in focus. The segment is expected to continue to lead the market during the forecast period due to advantages such as the familiarity of such tourists with the country's tourism policies, rules, and language and culture. Domestic tourism in Indonesia is driven by the absence of currency exchange issues and the importance of regional economic growth.
Tourism And Hotel Market In Indonesia – Market Dynamics
Leading Drivers - The increasing preference for local and authentic experiences is one of the key drivers supporting the tourism and hotel market growth in Indonesia. Some tourists focus more on exploring local communities and their cultures, which are considered one of the most critical aspects of Indonesia's tourism and hotel market. These tourists prefer buying local products instead of souvenirs and undertaking adventure trips in public transport instead of taxis. Also, having dinner in a restaurant that uses zero-kilometer ingredients, including local, low-impact primary ingredients, such as meat, cheese, and honey. This new form of tourism is expected to become popular among tourists as they are becoming more aware of the environmental impact of tourism. This will fuel the market's growth in focus during the forecast period.
Key Trends - Growing internet access and online testimonials is another factor supporting the tourism and hotel market growth in Indonesia. The Internet provides consumers with all the essential information related to travel besides customer-generated reviews through testimonials. For instance, booking.com, one of the prominent booking portals, provides users with booking options depending on the type of trip they wish to take. In 2020, the website had over 65 million guest reviews. Online testimonials are expected to garner more attention as they help travelers plan their visits and related itinerary. This is expected to positively impact the tourism and hotel market in Indonesia during the forecast period.
Major challenges - The factors such as climate change and unexpected weather developments is hindering the tourism and hotel market growth in Indonesia. Tropical hurricanes, floods, and rising sea-water levels pose big problems to Indonesia by severely deteriorating tourism infrastructure, resources, and buildings. Also, rebuilding and maintaining infrastructure could be a highly time-consuming process, depending on the severity of the natural calamity. Environmental disasters directly affect agriculture, biodiversity, human health, and the tourism industry, which involves a recovery period of 20 to 24 months. In contrast, any political unrest takes about 27 months to recover. These factors may impact the market's revenue growth, which is another challenge for the tourism and hotel market in Indonesia during the forecast period.
What are the key data covered in this Tourism And Hotel Market In Indonesia report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the tourism and hotel market in Indonesia between 2022 and 2026
- Precise estimation of the size of the tourism and hotel market in Indonesia size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the tourism and hotel market in Indonesia industry across Indonesia
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of tourism and hotel market vendors in Indonesia
|
Tourism And Hotel Market In Indonesia Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.81%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 21.93 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
6.09
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Aryaduta Aryaduta Hotel Group, Double-Six Luxury Hotel Seminyak, Grandmas Plus Hotel Airport, Katamaran Hotel and Resort, Kempinski Hotels SA, Le Eminence Hotel Convention and Resort, Pesona Alam Resort and Spa, Pullman Ciawi Vimala Hills Resort Spa and Convention, Puri Sari Beach Hotel, and Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group Co. Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
|
Table of contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1
Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2
Exhibit 03: Key Finding 5
Exhibit 04: Key Finding 6
Exhibit 05: Key Finding 7
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 06: Parent market
Exhibit 07: Market characteristics
2.2 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 08: Value chain analysis: Hotels, restaurants and leisure market
2.2.1 Inputs
2.2.2 Inbound logistics
2.2.3 Operations
2.2.4 Services
2.2.5 Marketing and sales
2.2.6 Support activities
2.2.7 Innovations
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 10: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets
3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets
Exhibit 11: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 12: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 13: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021
5. Market Segmentation by Type of tourists
5.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Domestic
- International
Exhibit 20: Type of tourists - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Type of tourists
Exhibit 21: Comparison by Type of tourists
5.3 Domestic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 22: Domestic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 23: Domestic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.4 International - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 24: International - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 25: International - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.5 Market opportunity by Type of tourists
Exhibit 26: Market opportunity by Type of tourists
6. Market Segmentation by Hotel type
6.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Chain hotels
- Independent hotels
Exhibit 27: Hotel type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
6.2 Comparison by Hotel type
Exhibit 28: Comparison by Hotel type
6.3 Chain hotels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 29: Chain hotels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 30: Chain hotels - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.4 Independent hotels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 31: Independent hotels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 32: Independent hotels - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.5 Market opportunity by Hotel type
Exhibit 33: Market opportunity by Hotel type
7. Customer landscape
Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria
7.1 Overview
Exhibit 34: Customer landscape
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Increasing preference for local and authentic experiences
8.1.2 Growing affordability and rising disposable income
8.1.3 Growing number of foreign tourists
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 Climate change and unexpected weather developments
8.2.2 Increased threat of terrorism
8.2.3 Inadequate infrastructure for travelers
Exhibit 35: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Growing Internet access and online testimonials
8.3.2 Self-check-ins to minimize waiting time
8.3.3 Digitalization in the hotel industry in Indonesia
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
Exhibit 36: Vendor landscape
9.2 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 37: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 38: Industry risks
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 39: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 40: Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Aryaduta Aryaduta Hotel Group
Exhibit 41: Aryaduta Aryaduta Hotel Group - Overview
Exhibit 42: Aryaduta Aryaduta Hotel Group - Product and service
Exhibit 43: Aryaduta Aryaduta Hotel Group - Key offerings
10.4 Double-Six Luxury Hotel Seminyak
Exhibit 44: Double-Six Luxury Hotel Seminyak - Overview
Exhibit 45: Double-Six Luxury Hotel Seminyak - Product and service
Exhibit 46: Double-Six Luxury Hotel Seminyak - Key offerings
10.5 Grandmas Plus Hotel Airport
Exhibit 47: Grandmas Plus Hotel Airport - Overview
Exhibit 48: Grandmas Plus Hotel Airport - Product and service
Exhibit 49: Grandmas Plus Hotel Airport - Key offerings
10.6 Katamaran Hotel and Resort
Exhibit 50: Katamaran Hotel and Resort - Overview
Exhibit 51: Katamaran Hotel and Resort - Product and service
Exhibit 52: Katamaran Hotel and Resort - Key offerings
10.7 Kempinski Hotels SA
Exhibit 53: Kempinski Hotels SA - Overview
Exhibit 54: Kempinski Hotels SA - Product and service
Exhibit 55: Kempinski Hotels SA - Key offerings
10.8 Le Eminence Hotel Convention and Resort
Exhibit 56: Le Eminence Hotel Convention and Resort - Overview
Exhibit 57: Le Eminence Hotel Convention and Resort - Product and service
Exhibit 58: Le Eminence Hotel Convention and Resort - Key offerings
10.9 Pesona Alam Resort and Spa
Exhibit 59: Pesona Alam Resort and Spa - Overview
Exhibit 60: Pesona Alam Resort and Spa - Product and service
Exhibit 61: Pesona Alam Resort and Spa - Key offerings
10.10 Pullman Ciawi Vimala Hills Resort Spa and Convention
Exhibit 62: Pullman Ciawi Vimala Hills Resort Spa and Convention - Overview
Exhibit 63: Pullman Ciawi Vimala Hills Resort Spa and Convention - Product and service
Exhibit 64: Pullman Ciawi Vimala Hills Resort Spa and Convention - Key offerings
10.11 Puri Sari Beach Hotel
Exhibit 65: Puri Sari Beach Hotel - Overview
Exhibit 66: Puri Sari Beach Hotel - Product and service
Exhibit 67: Puri Sari Beach Hotel - Key offerings
10.12 Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group Co. Ltd.
Exhibit 68: Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group Co. Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 69: Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group Co. Ltd. - Business segments
Exhibit 70: Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
Exhibit 71: Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.1.1 Market definition
11.1.2 Objectives
11.1.3 Notes and caveats
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 72: Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 73: Research Methodology
Exhibit 74: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 75: Information sources
11.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 76: List of abbreviations
