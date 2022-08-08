Tourism and Hotel Market In Indonesia to grow by USD 21.93 billion, Evolving Opportunities with Aryaduta Aryaduta Hotel Group & Double-Six Luxury Hotel Seminyak - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The tourism and hotel market size in Indonesia is set to grow by USD 21.93 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 11.81% according to Technavio. The increasing preference for local and authentic experiences is one of the key drivers supporting the tourism and hotel market growth in Indonesia. Some tourists focus more on exploring local communities and their cultures, which is considered a critical aspect of Indonesia's tourism and hotel market. These tourists prefer buying local products instead of souvenirs and undertaking adventure trips in public transport instead of taxis. Also, having dinner in a restaurant that uses zero-kilometer ingredients, including local, low-impact primary ingredients, such as meat, cheese, and honey. This new form of tourism is expected to become popular among tourists as they are becoming more aware of the environmental impact of tourism. This will fuel the market's growth in focus during the forecast period. However, the factors such as climate change and unexpected weather developments may impede market growth. 

Tourism and Hotel Market in Indonesia 2022-2026: Scope

The report also covers the following areas:

Tourism and Hotel Market in Indonesia 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

 The tourism and hotel market in Indonesia is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as price, government licensing, service portfolio, quality, brand, and safety measures to compete in the market. Aryaduta Aryaduta Hotel Group, Double-Six Luxury Hotel Seminyak, Grandmas Plus Hotel Airport, Katamaran Hotel and Resort, Kempinski Hotels SA, Le Eminence Hotel Convention and Resort, Pesona Alam Resort and Spa, Pullman Ciawi Vimala Hills Resort Spa and Convention, Puri Sari Beach Hotel, and Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. 

Few companies with key offerings:
  • Aryaduta Aryaduta Hotel Group - The company offers a wide range of hotels such as Aryaduta Menteng, Aryaduta Suite Semanggi, Aryaduta Bandung and others.
  • Double-Six Luxury Hotel Seminyak - The company offers suites such as Leisure Suites, Junior Leisure Suite Twin, and Penthouse through their hotels.
  • Grandmas Plus Hotel Airport - The company offers cozy rooms with all the right leisure facilities and swift transfers to reach the airports.
  • Katamaran Hotel and Resort - The company offers Katamaran Hotel and Resort that provides true luxury comfort.
  • Kempinski Hotels SA - The company offers a wide range of hotels and spas such as The Apurva Spa and The Apurva Kempinski Bali.
Tourism and Hotel Market in Indonesia 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis
  • Market Landscape
    • Domestic
    • International
  • Market Sizing
    • Chain Hotels
    • Independent Hotels

Tourism and Hotel Market in Indonesia 2022-2026: Key Highlights
  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist the tourism and hotel market in Indonesia's growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the tourism and hotel market in Indonesia size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the tourism and hotel market in Indonesia
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of tourism and hotel market in Indonesia vendors

Tourism And Hotel Market In Indonesia Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.81%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 21.93 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.09

Regional analysis

Indonesia

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Aryaduta Aryaduta Hotel Group, Double-Six Luxury Hotel Seminyak, Grandmas Plus Hotel Airport, Katamaran Hotel and Resort, Kempinski Hotels SA, Le Eminence Hotel Convention and Resort, Pesona Alam Resort and Spa, Pullman Ciawi Vimala Hills Resort Spa and Convention, Puri Sari Beach Hotel, and Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Discretionary Market" Research Reports

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary                         

               1.1 Market Overview 

                              Exhibit 01:  Key Finding 1

                              Exhibit 02:  Key Finding 2

                              Exhibit 03:  Key Finding 5

                              Exhibit 04:  Key Finding 6

                              Exhibit 05:  Key Finding 7

2. Market Landscape                            

               2.1 Market ecosystem             

                              Exhibit 06:  Parent market

                              Exhibit 07:  Market characteristics

               2.2 Value chain analysis           

                              Exhibit 08:  Value chain analysis: Hotels, restaurants, and leisure market

                              2.2.1 Inputs

                              2.2.2 Inbound logistics

                              2.2.3 Operations

                              2.2.4 Services

                              2.2.5 Marketing and sales

                              2.2.6 Support activities

                              2.2.7 Innovations

3. Market Sizing                      

               3.1 Market definition

                              Exhibit 09:  Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

               3.2 Market segment analysis  

                              Exhibit 10:  Market segments

               3.3 Market size 2021 

               3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026 

                              3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

                              3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

                              Exhibit 11:  Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 12:  Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis                         

               4.1 Five Forces Summary         

                              Exhibit 13:  Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

               4.2 Bargaining power of buyers            

                              Exhibit 14:  Bargaining power of buyers

               4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers        

                              Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of suppliers

               4.4 Threat of new entrants     

                              Exhibit 16:  Threat of new entrants

               4.5 Threat of substitutes          

                              Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes

               4.6 Threat of rivalry   

                              Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry

               4.7 Market condition 

                              Exhibit 19:  Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Type of tourists               

               5.1 Market segments

                              The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Domestic
  • International

                              Exhibit 20:  Type of tourists - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

               5.2 Comparison by Type of tourists     

                              Exhibit 21:  Comparison by Type of tourists

               5.3 Domestic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026     

                              Exhibit 22:  Domestic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 23:  Domestic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               5.4 International - Market size and forecast 2021-2026             

                              Exhibit 24:  International - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 25:  International - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               5.5 Market opportunity by Type of tourists     

                              Exhibit 26:  Market opportunity by Type of tourists

6. Market Segmentation by Hotel type                        

               6.1 Market segments

                              The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Chain hotels
  • Independent hotels

                              Exhibit 27:  Hotel type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

               6.2 Comparison by Hotel type              

                              Exhibit 28:  Comparison by Hotel type

               6.3 Chain hotels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026               

                              Exhibit 29:  Chain hotels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 30:  Chain hotels - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               6.4 Independent hotels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 

                              Exhibit 31:  Independent hotels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 32:  Independent hotels - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               6.5 Market opportunity by Hotel type

                              Exhibit 33:  Market opportunity by Hotel type

7. Customer landscape                        

                              Technavio's customer landscape matrix compares Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate, and Key purchase criteria

               7.1 Overview

                              Exhibit 34:  Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                  

               8.1 Market drivers      

                              8.1.1 Increasing preference for local and authentic experiences

                              8.1.2 Growing affordability and rising disposable income

                              8.1.3 the Growing number of foreign tourists

               8.2 Market challenges              

                              8.2.1 Climate change and unexpected weather developments

                              8.2.2 Increased threat of terrorism

                              8.2.3 Inadequate infrastructure for travelers

                              Exhibit 35:  Impact of drivers and challenges

               8.3 Market trends      

                              8.3.1 Growing Internet access and online testimonials

                              8.3.2 Self-check-ins to minimize waiting time

                              8.3.3 Digitalization in the hotel industry in Indonesia

9. Vendor Landscape                            

               9.1 Overview

                              Exhibit 36:  Vendor landscape

               9.2 Landscape disruption         

                              Exhibit 37:  Landscape disruption

                              Exhibit 38:  Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis               

               10.1 Vendors covered              

                              Exhibit 39:  Vendors covered

               10.2 Market positioning of vendors    

                              Exhibit 40: Market positioning of vendors

               10.3 Aryaduta Aryaduta Hotel Group  

                              Exhibit 41:  Aryaduta Aryaduta Hotel Group - Overview

                              Exhibit 42:  Aryaduta Aryaduta Hotel Group - Product and service

                              Exhibit 43:  Aryaduta Aryaduta Hotel Group - Key offerings

               10.4 Double-Six Luxury Hotel Seminyak            

                              Exhibit 44:  Double-Six Luxury Hotel Seminyak - Overview

                              Exhibit 45:  Double-Six Luxury Hotel Seminyak - Product and service

                              Exhibit 46:  Double-Six Luxury Hotel Seminyak - Key offerings

               10.5 Grandmas Plus Hotel Airport       

                              Exhibit 47:  Grandmas Plus Hotel Airport - Overview

                              Exhibit 48:  Grandmas Plus Hotel Airport - Product and service

                              Exhibit 49:  Grandmas Plus Hotel Airport - Key offerings

               10.6 Katamaran Hotel and Resort        

                              Exhibit 50:  Katamaran Hotel and Resort - Overview

                              Exhibit 51:  Katamaran Hotel and Resort - Product and service

                              Exhibit 52:  Katamaran Hotel and Resort - Key offerings

               10.7 Kempinski Hotels SA        

                              Exhibit 53:  Kempinski Hotels SA - Overview

                              Exhibit 54:  Kempinski Hotels SA - Product and service

                              Exhibit 55:  Kempinski Hotels SA - Key offerings

               10.8 Le Eminence Hotel Convention and Resort            

                              Exhibit 56:  Le Eminence Hotel Convention and Resort - Overview

                              Exhibit 57:  Le Eminence Hotel Convention and Resort - Product and service

                              Exhibit 58:  Le Eminence Hotel Convention and Resort - Key offerings

               10.9 Pesona Alam Resort and Spa       

                              Exhibit 59:  Pesona Alam Resort and Spa - Overview

                              Exhibit 60:  Pesona Alam Resort and Spa - Product and service

                              Exhibit 61:  Pesona Alam Resort and Spa - Key offerings

               10.10 Pullman Ciawi Vimala Hills Resort Spa and Convention   

                              Exhibit 62:  Pullman Ciawi Vimala Hills Resort Spa and Convention - Overview

                              Exhibit 63:  Pullman Ciawi Vimala Hills Resort Spa and Convention - Product and service

                              Exhibit 64:  Pullman Ciawi Vimala Hills Resort Spa and Convention - Key offerings

               10.11 Puri Sari Beach Hotel    

                              Exhibit 65:  Puri Sari Beach Hotel - Overview

                              Exhibit 66:  Puri Sari Beach Hotel - Product and service

                              Exhibit 67:  Puri Sari Beach Hotel - Key offerings

               10.12 Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group Co. Ltd.   

                              Exhibit 68:  Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group Co. Ltd. - Overview

                              Exhibit 69:  Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group Co. Ltd. - Business segments

                              Exhibit 70:  Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 71:  Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11. Appendix                           

               11.1 Scope of the report         

                              11.1.1 Market Definition

                              11.1.2 Objectives

                              11.1.3 Notes and caveats

               11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$            

                              Exhibit 72:  Currency conversion rates for US$

               11.3 Research Methodology   

                              Exhibit 73:  Research Methodology

                              Exhibit 74:  Validation techniques employed for market sizing

                              Exhibit 75:  Information sources

               11.4 List of abbreviations        

                              Exhibit 76:  List of abbreviations

