Tourism Ireland and Steller.co Announce A Digital Day in the Life of Ireland Event

At 12:01 am April 28 2019, twenty of North America's most effective Travel Influencers will be dispatched to compass points throughout Ireland and tasked with creating multi-media stories of the tourism assets with the Steller.co platform. The 24-hour deadline will be 11:59 pm April 28. At that point the stories created will be collated into a Collection on Steller.co entitled "A Digital Day in the Life of Ireland," revealing and representing what 24 hours on the famously green and welcoming destination offers to travelers from around the world.

"We're so proud to share our heritage, hidden gems, and our incredible tourism stories with the world through the Steller.co platform," says Ruth Moran, Manager, Publicity and Communications, Tourism Ireland.

"We are honored to partner with Tourism Ireland to produce this ground-breaking showcase, harnessing the power and authenticity of user-generating content to celebrate this special destination," says Pete Bryant, CEO of Steller.co.

Prior to "A Digital Day in the Life of Ireland," there will be a "Steller Meet" in Dublin on Thursday, April 25th, in which travel suppliers, guides, hoteliers, restaurateurs, travel bloggers, writers, photographers and influencers will be invited to an evening of inspiration and instruction on how to best craft stories on the Steller.co platform. The resulting stories will be rolled into a Collection "The Best of Ireland" as a complement to the "Digital Day in the Life of Ireland" Collection.

About Tourism Ireland:

Tourism Ireland is the organisation responsible for promoting the island of Ireland overseas as a leading holiday destination.

About Steller.co:

Steller is the world's largest travel storytelling platform and community reimagined for today's mobile-first travelers. Steller lets everyone capture and share personal stories with expressive and elegant design, simply and conveniently on your mobile device or via the web at www.steller.co.

