Tourism promotion film of China's Shanxi Province debuts on Times Square screen

Times Square, also known as the "the Crossroads of the World", is a world's business centre and a gathering place for global media and tourists.

The promotion film will be roll-played on the screen around the clock from September 1, 2018 to August 31, 2019. The screen, tenanted by Xinhua Screen Media Co., Ltd., is located on the Tower 2 of Times Square. It is about 19 meters high and 12 meters wide and showcases promotional videos of Chinese cities and enterprises all the year round.

In recent years, tourism infrastructure in Shanxi Province has been greatly improved and its tourism industry has developed rapidly. Statistics show that in 2017, Shanxi Province received 957,100 inbound tourists, an increase of 6.38 percent year-on-year.

The debut of Shanxi's tourism promotion video is a major step of the province to introduce to the world its three iconic tourism brands, namely the Yellow River, the Great Wall and the Taihang Mountain.

SOURCE Xinhua Screen Media Co., Ltd.