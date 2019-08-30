TOURZEY Launches Innovative App to Connect the World Through Unique Experiences

WASHINGTON, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In line with their goal of creating ways of helping people to get cool and unique experiences around the world with the help of technology, TOURZEY has announced the launch of an innovative app, which is currently available in Apple Store and Google Play. The user-friendly platform is designed to help anyone become a tour guide by making it easy to offer unique experiences. These experiences are broken down into categories such as food, nightlife, wellness, and local activities found in every city.

"The founding purpose of Tourzey is to connect people to the local community. We feel that Tourzey does this by giving people a secure easy to use link to the local culture, while contributing both economically and socially," said William McCoy, Co-founder. "I loved the idea of Tourzey, because it does what we all strive to do when we travel, take a piece of that place home," stated Michael Gorton, Co-founder.

The mobile platform is particularly helpful as it provides answers to one of the most challenging questions facing millions of travelers across the globe. That question, "what is there to do in this city?" It continues to mar travel experiences as tourists often have difficulty finding the fun activities to do and places to visit in unfamiliar destinations. However, Tourzey solves this problem by providing a simple to use marketplace of things to do in each city, along with local people to do them with.

The uniqueness of the Tourzey app is that anyone can become a tour guide, allowing locals to harness the huge potential in the tourism industry in the palm of their hands. "If there's something you love to do in your city, trust and believe that there is someone out there that wants to do it with you," says William.

Connecting people locally like no other platform, Tourzey currently features 7 different category types of experiences and has become amazingly popular in a relatively short time with city guides worldwide.

Some unique features of the Tourzey app include direct messaging, guide certification, secure payments and trip tracking. "At Tourzey we've made safety a top priority and these features along with other provides for an experience that is far beyond what the traditional tourism industry offers," explains Nathaniel Tindall, Co-founder.

This group is young, intuitive, and ready to take on the trillion-dollar tourism industry. They are already working on new and inventive ways for groups to travel to exotic locations.

More information about the Tourzey app and other fantastic travel solutions offered by the company can be found on their website. Tourzey is also available across several social media platforms including Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.

