TOUS les JOURS Bakery to Launch Mother's Day Seasonal Cakes

Celebrating the day of appreciation, the bakery chain is presenting special cakes with trendy flavors and elegant designs inspired by the gratitude we have for all moms. The Mother's Day special cakes include:

Taro Mousse: Creamy and sweet taro mousse topped with whipped cream and fresh berries

Vanilla Latte Cake: Mocha sponge cake covered in vanilla buttercream and finished with sweet mocha cream and edible rose petals on top

Lavender Lemon: Lavender-infused buttercream cake with lemon flavoring, topped with edible rose petals

Carrot Cake: Classic carrot cake with a generous amount of cream cheese frosting with a peony-shaped flower topper on top

Mother's Day Cloud #2: A 7-inch light sponge cake covered in whipped cream and fresh berries

Mother's Day Cloud #3: An 8-inch light sponge cake covered in whipped cream and fresh berries, finished with a decorative cake belt

"We hope we can help our customers celebrate these small but important occasions and show their gratitude to their loved ones," said Brian Nam, Marketing Manager at TOUS les JOURS USA.

This year, customers who purchase any seasonal cake will also receive a free Thank You card they can use as part of their Mother's Day gift at participating locations with limited quantity.

The seasonal menus will be available till May 9th, and customers can pre-order the cakes starting from this week. The quantity is limited and the selection and product availability may vary by location.

About TOUS les JOURS

TOUS les JOURS is a French-Asian-inspired bakery café, offering more than 300 different kinds of bakery goods, including bread, pastries, cakes, desserts, and beverages. The bakery bakes every day to provide fresh products for the guests and takes pride in sourcing and using carefully selected fine ingredients.

TOUS les JOURS continues to expand and embrace innovation in all markets. With its franchising know-how and continuous support from the team, the brand is getting a lot of attention from people who are interested in setting up a small business.

Currently, there are more than 60 stores in the U.S. and more than 1,600 stores all around the world. TOUS les JOURS means "everyday" in French.

