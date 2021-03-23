TOUS Les JOURS Bakery to Launch Portuguese Style Egg Tart and More

COMMERCE, Calif., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TOUS les JOURS, a French-Asian bakery café chain, has launched new bakery items, rolling out nationwide this month.

The bakery chain's Spring new menu update includes two new pastry items - Egg Tart, a Portuguese style crispy tart pastry filled with creamy egg custard cream, and Milk Cream Bread, a soft and fluffy milk bread filled with a generous amount of thick milk cream.

The brand is also introducing a new family size cake - Choo Choo Train, a 3-layer chocolate sponge cake filled with chocolate cream and chocolate crunch bites, covered in light cookies and cream buttercream. TOUS les JOURS has collaborated with a kid's animation show 'Titipo Titipo' to create this special cake featuring 2 of its famous train characters - Titipo and Diesel.

"We're very excited to introduce various new items for customers with different needs," said TOUS les JOURS USA Marketing Manager Brian Nam. "Whether you are looking for a quick grab-n-go pastry or for a special cake to celebrate your kid's birthday, TOUS les JOURS got you covered."

TOUS les JOURS bakery cafe introduces new bakery items, including pastries, cakes, and/or retail gift items, every month to meet each and every customer's unique need.

For more information on the selection, please visit https://www.tljus.com

About TOUS Les JOURS

TOUS les JOURS is a French-Asian-inspired bakery café, offering more than 300 different kinds of bakery goods, including bread, pastries, cakes, desserts, and beverages. The bakery bakes every day to provide fresh products for the guests and takes pride in sourcing and using carefully selected fine ingredients.

TOUS les JOURS continues to expand and embrace innovation in all markets. With its franchising know-how and continuous support from the team, the brand is getting a lot of attention from people who are interested in setting up a small business.

Currently, there are more than 60 stores in the U.S. and more than 1,600 stores all around the world. TOUS Les JOURS means "every day" in French.

For more information about the brand, see https://www.tljus.com.

