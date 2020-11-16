TOUS Les JOURS to Launch Thanksgiving Seasonal Cakes

COMMERCE, Calif., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the upcoming Thanksgiving season, TOUS les JOURS, a French-Asian bakery café chain, is offering seasonally themed cakes so customers can enjoy the holiday safe at home.

The seasonal desserts include Maple Almond Pound, an almond pound cake covered in smooth maple syrup buttercream, Pumpkin Spice Buttercream cake, a 4-layer mocha sponge cake covered in pumpkin spice buttercream, and Pumpkin Spice Cheese Mousse, a pumpkin spice cream cheese mousse cake topped with creamy smooth cinnamon whipped cream.

"It was a challenging year so far for all of us. We hope our customers can enjoy a safe holiday season at home with our special cakes," said Brian Nam, TOUS les JOURS USA's Marketing Manager.

At the chain's locations, the seasonal desserts will be available until the end of November, and customers can reserve the cakes starting from this week. The quantity is limited, and the selection and product availability may vary by store.

As small and at-home gatherings are becoming more common to celebrate holidays during the current time, TOUS les JOURS introduces an assortment of desserts that are perfect to be shared around the table during the holiday season. For more information on the cake selection, please visit https://www.tljus.com

About TOUS Les JOURS

At TOUS les JOURS, we offer more than 300 different kinds of bakery goods, including bread, pastries, cakes, desserts, and beverages. We bake every day to provide fresh products for our guests and take pride in sourcing and using carefully selected fine ingredients.

TOUS les JOURS continues to expand and embrace innovation in all markets.

Currently, there are more than 60 stores in the U.S. and more than 1,600 stores all around the world. TOUS Les JOURS means "every day" in French.

For more information about the brand, see https://www.tljus.com

Media Contact:

Joon Kwon

323-480-9158

[email protected]

