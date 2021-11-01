Tovala Selected As One Of Oprah's Favorite Things 2021

As Oprah says on OprahDaily.com , "Gayle swears this kept her fed through isolation. You can scan the barcode of a grocery item and the oven will adjust its settings to cook it. Giftees can also sign up for a Tovala meal plan to receive scannable meals."

The first of its kind, Tovala combines a smart oven with a food subscription service for impossibly convenient fresh meals that cook themselves. Tovala's Smart Oven pairs with chef-curated Tovala Meals, making home-cooked breakfast, lunch, and dinner as easy as scanning a QR code. Meals take less than one minute to prep and cook perfectly in under 20 minutes. The Tovala Smart Oven also offers five different cooking modes - steam, bake, broil, toast, reheat - and the ability to scan-to-cook nearly 1,000 grocery items. The complete system of the Tovala Smart Oven, delivery meals, and app create a game-changing home cooking experience.

Twelve lucky readers will have the chance to win all 110 items on Oprah's Favorite Things List in the 12-Day Give-O-way Sweepstakes ( www.oprahdaily.com/12days-2021 ), which runs from November 12 through November 23.

To see the full list of items please visit https://www.oprahdaily.com/oprah-favorite-things-2021 .

The Winter issue of O Quarterly, featuring Tovala on this year's list, hits newsstands nationwide on November 9.

About Tovala:

Tovala was born from a mission to reinvent home cooking to save people time. Launched in 2017 by passionate culinary-tech duo David Rabie and Bryan Wilcox, Tovala's fresh, chef-crafted meals and smart oven work together to let customers enjoy a delicious, home-cooked meal without the work. Each meal requires one minute of prep time before the Tovala Smart Oven scans and cooks it perfectly in 20 minutes or less.

With 5 different cooking functions (steam, bake, broil, toast, reheat) and the ability to scan-to-cook nearly 1,000 brand-name grocery items from brands like Kashi and Amy's, the Tovala Smart Oven's versatility extends beyond just cooking Tovala Meals. Tovala is available for purchase at Tovala.com and Amazon. Follow @tovalafood on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for time-saving inspiration in the kitchen.

