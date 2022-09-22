Tover Games to Transform the Lives of Adults with Dementia at LeadingAge Annual Meeting

The award-winning Tovertafel technology gives senior living professionals the ability to restore joy to caregiving

UTRECHT, Netherlands, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dutch-based healthcare technology company, Tover , is poised to showcase its award-winning cognitive stimulation system, the Tovertafel, at one of the most influential conferences related to aging services, LeadingAge Annual Meeting . The event will take place in-person October 16-19 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colorado, and will be bringing together senior living professionals, media, community leaders, suppliers, and others with the goal of transforming the aging experience for all.

Representatives from Tover will be presenting live demonstrations of the Tovertafel, which translates to 'Magic Table' in English, and is a serious game system that projects playful interactive light animations on existing tables in senior living homes, benefitting residents and enabling caregivers to deliver the highest quality of care. Senior care leaders looking for unique solutions to provide the best care are encouraged to stop by Booth 1516, and learn how the technology can improve quality of life for residents, improve CMS scores, build employee engagement, and other notable benefits.

"Regardless of one's cognitive challenges, the prospect of maintaining quality of life is essential, requiring our attention and guidance to include modern technologies that can assist in their care," said Tover co-founder Sjoerd Wennekes, who will be attending the conference. "Using the Tovertafel, we can reach seniors through their senses—touch, music, laughter, and fun."

There are multiple games available for use with the Tovertafel, which will all be on display to try, including three new games which were just released— Cash Register, Sound Carrousel, and Suitcase. The Tovertafel not only has an array of games, but there are also five different levels available, making the game system usable for both high-functioning residents and more cognitively impaired individuals with dementia and other intellectual disabilities.

Today, Tovertafel games are being played by users in more than 4,000 care institutions worldwide. The Tovertafel launched in the US in January 2022 and is available for purchase in the US and Canada.

Tover's mission is to create a more caring and inclusive world for people with cognitive challenges and provide care that is designed around memorable moments and quality of life. The original Tovertafel product was created by Hester Anderiesen Le Riche in 2015, after years of study during her PhD at the Delft University of Technology, where she explored how games and play could help patients with dementia.

